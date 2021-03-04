People love to eat pancakes, they are like an American pastime or something, I mean we have a whole house dedicated to them. There is also a day dedicated to pancakes – on a national level. You know what goes perfect with pancakes? I’ll give you one guess. . . . Did you guess? It’s books! Honestly, I can pair books with anything if you only give me a moment. Okay, I got it, ready? You build a stack of pancakes and we’ll give you a book to read in your food coma. Boom! Told you I could do it.

</p> <section> <h2> <h2>Build a Stack of Pancakes, We’ll Give You a Book to Read in Your Food Coma</h2> </h2> <p><p>People love to eat pancakes, they are like an American pastime or something, I mean we have a whole house dedicated to them. There is also a day dedicated to pancakes – on a national level. You know what goes perfect with pancakes? I’ll give you one guess. . . . Did you guess? It’s books! Honestly, I can pair books with anything if you only give me a moment. Okay, I got it, ready? You build a stack of pancakes and we’ll give you a book to read in your food coma. Boom! Told you I could do it.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong><em>Don’t Date Rosa Santos</em> by Nina Moreno</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>Rosa Santos is cursed by the sea – at least, that’s what they say. Dating her is bad news, especially if you’re a boy with a boat.</p> <p> But Rosa feels more caught than cursed. Caught between cultures and choices. Between her abuela, a beloved healer and pillar of their community, and her mother, an artist who crashes in and out of her life like a hurricane. Between Port Coral, the quirky South Florida town they call home, and Cuba, the island her abuela refuses to talk about.</p> <p> As her college decision looms, Rosa collides-literally-with Alex Aquino, the mysterious boy with tattoos of the ocean whose family owns the marina. With her heart, her family, and her future on the line, can Rosa break a curse and find her place beyond the horizon?</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em>Where I End & You Begin</em> by Preston Norton</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Ezra Slevin is an anxious, neurotic insomniac who spends his nights questioning his place in the universe and his days obsessing over Imogen, a nerdy girl with gigantic eyebrows and a heart of gold. For weeks, Ezra has been working up the courage to invite Imogen to prom. The only problem is Imogen’s protective best friend, Wynonna Jones. Wynonna has blue hair, jams to ’80s rock, and has made a career out of tormenting Ezra for as long as he can remember.</p> <p> Then, on the night of a total solar eclipse, something strange happens to Ezra and Wynonna, and they wake up in each other’s bodies. Not only that, they begin randomly swapping back and forth every day! Ezra soon discovers Wynonna’s huge crush on his best friend, Holden, a five-foot-nothing girl magnet with anger management problems. With no end to their curse in sight, Ezra makes Wynonna a proposition: While swapping bodies, he will help her win Holden’s heart, but only if she helps him woo Imogen.</p> <p> Forming an uneasy alliance, Ezra and Wynonna embark on a collision course of mistaken identity, hurt feaelings, embarrassing bodily functions, and a positively byzantine production of Twelfth Night. Ezra wishes he could be more like Wynonna’s badass version of Ezra — but he also realizes he feels more like himself while being Wynonna than he has in a long time.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em>Beyond the Ruby Veil </em>by Mara Fitzgerald</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Emanuela Ragno always gets what she wants. With her daring mind and socialite schemes, she refuses to be the demure young lady everyone wants her to be. In her most ambitious move yet, she’s about to marry Alessandro Morandi, her childhood best friend and the heir to the wealthiest house in Occhia. Emanuela doesn’t care that she and her groom are both gay, because she doesn’t want a love match. She wants power, and through Ale, she’ll have it all. But Emanuela has a secret that could shatter her plans.</p> <p>In the city of Occhia, the only source of water is the watercrea, a mysterious being who uses magic to make water from blood. When their first bruise-like omen appears on their skin, all Occhians must surrender themselves to the watercrea to be drained of life. Everyone throughout history has given themselves up for the greater good. Everyone except Emanuela. She’s kept the tiny omen on her hip out of sight for years.</p> <p> When the watercrea exposes Emanuela during her wedding ceremony and takes her to be sacrificed, Emanuela fights back…and kills her. Now Occhia has no one to make their water and no idea how to get more. In a race against time, Emanuela and Ale must travel through the mysterious, blood-red veil that surrounds their city to uncover the secrets of the watercrea’s magic and find a way to save their people-no matter what it takes.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em>Witches of Ash & Ruin </em>by E. Latimer</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Seventeen-year-old Dayna Walsh is struggling to cope with her somatic OCD; the aftermath of being outed as bisexual in her conservative Irish town; and the return of her long-absent mother, who barely seems like a parent. But all that really matters to her is ascending and finally, finally becoming a full witch-plans that are complicated when another coven, rumored to have a sordid history with black magic, arrives in town with premonitions of death. Dayna immediately finds herself at odds with the bewitchingly frustrating Meiner King, the granddaughter of their coven leader.</p> <p>And then a witch turns up murdered at a local sacred site, along with the blood symbol of the Butcher of Manchester-an infamous serial killer whose trail has long gone cold. The killer’s motives are enmeshed in a complex web of witches and gods, and Dayna and Meiner soon find themselves at the center of it all. If they don’t stop the Butcher, one of them will be next.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>What style of pancakes are you having?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What’s your base?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Pick a topping</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Syrup time, what’s your go to?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What are you drinking with it?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How many are in your stack?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What time should pancakes be eaten?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <p>

