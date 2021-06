Choose a Book You’ve Already Read, and We’ll Give You a Book to Add to Your TBR Sometimes finding a book you want to read can be tough. I have this problem too. I’ll search and search, and either everything sounds good, or nothing does at the moment, and I’m back to where I started with nothing to read. What helps me a lot are friends giving me suggestions, but another also looking at a book I’ve already read and seeing what books are similar. So, I’m going to use both of those to help you out: as a friend I am going to recommend you a book based off one you’ve already read.

Horrid by Katrina Leno If you liked, You Must Not Miss then you absolutely must not miss the next novel from the same author. Katrina Leno is back with a haunting contemporary horror novel that explores themes of mental illness, rage, and grief. Following her father’s death, Jane North-Robinson and her mom move from sunny California to the dreary, dilapidated old house in Maine where her mother grew up. All they want is a fresh start, but behind North Manor’s doors lurks a history that leaves them feeling more alone . . . and more tormented. As the cold New England autumn arrives, and Jane settles in to her new home, she finds solace in old books and memories of her dad. She steadily begins making new friends, but also faces bullying from the resident “bad seed,” struggling to tamp down her own worst nature in response. Jane’s mom also seems to be spiraling with the return of her childhood home, but she won’t reveal why. Then Jane discovers that the “storage room” her mom has kept locked isn’t for storage at all—it’s a little girl’s bedroom, left untouched for years and not quite as empty of inhabitants as it appears . . . Is it grief? Mental illness? Or something more . . . horrid?

Elysium Girls by Kate Pentecost Is a fantasy novel about girls kicking butt in an epic battle what you are craving? Then don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Elysium Girls has everything you are looking for: gods, witches, demons and the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. Trust me, you’ll love it. Elysium, Oklahoma, is a town like any other. Respectable. God-fearing. Praying for an end to the Dust Bowl. Until the day the people of Elysium are chosen by two sisters: Life and Death. And the Sisters like to gamble against each other with things like time, and space, and human lives. Elysium is to become the gameboard in a ruthless competition between the goddesses. The Dust Soldiers will return in ten years’ time, and if the people of Elysium have not proved themselves worthy, all will be slain. Nearly ten years later, seventeen-year-old Sal Wilkinson is called upon to lead Elysium as it prepares for the end of the game. But then an outsider named Asa arrives at Elysium’s gates with nothing more than a sharp smile and a bag of magic tricks, and they trigger a terrible accident that gets both Sal and Asa exiled into the brutal Desert of Dust and Steel. There Sal and Asa stumble upon a gang of girls headed by another exile: a young witch everyone in Elysium believes to be dead. As the apocalypse looms, they must do more than simply tip the scales in Elysium’s favor – only by reinventing the rules can they beat Life and Death at their own game in this exciting fantasy debut

War and Speech by Don Zolidis Are you into contemporary stories where the protagonist learns something and really finds out who they are from some kind of set back? Great! War and Speech is just the book for you. It’s totally “Mean Girls meets the debate team”, and follows a girl determined to sabotage the elitist speech team at her new school. Not everyone can be a winner…and Sydney Williams knows this better than anyone. After her white-collar-criminal dad is sent to prison, Sydney fails almost all of her classes and moves into a dingy apartment with her mom, who can barely support them with her minimum-wage job at the mall. A new school promises a fresh start. Except Eaganville isn’t exactly like other high schools. It’s ruled with an iron fist by a speech team that embodies the most extreme winner-takes-all philosophy. Sydney is befriended by a group of fellow misfits, each of whom has been personally victimized by the speech team. It turns out Sydney is the perfect plant to take down the speech team from within. With the help of her co-conspirators, Sydney throws herself into making Nationals in speech, where she will be poised to topple the corrupt regime. But what happens when Sydney realizes she actually has a shot at…winning? Sydney lost everything because of her dad’s obsession with being on top. Winning at speech might just be her ticket out of a life of loserdom. Can she really walk away from that?

The Light at the Bottom of the World by London Shah Are you looking to dive into a new world? Then boy have I got one for you. London Shah brings you into a rich and blinding new world that you just can’t wait to sink your teeth into. In the last days of the twenty-first century, sea creatures swim through the ruins of London. Trapped in the abyss, humankind wavers between hope and fear of what lurks in the depths around them, and hope that they might one day find a way back to the surface. When sixteen-year-old submersible racer Leyla McQueen is chosen to participate in the city’s prestigious annual marathon, she sees an opportunity to save her father, who has been arrested on false charges. The Prime Minister promises the champion whatever their heart desires. But the race takes an unexpected turn, forcing Leyla to make an impossible choice. Now she must brave unfathomable waters and defy a corrupt government determined to keep its secrets, all the while dealing with a guarded, hotheaded companion she never asked for in the first place. If Leyla fails to discover the truths at the heart of her world, or falls prey to her own fears, she risks capture-or worse. And her father will be lost to her forever.

Atomic Women by Roseanne Montillo If non-fiction is your thing and you want to learn more about how things came to be in our world, then don’t worry, Atomic Women is the perfect book for you. This book explores not just the critical steps toward the creation of a successful nuclear bomb, but also the moral implications of such an invention. And all the kick-butt women behind it! Meet the World War II female scientists who worked in the secret sites of the Manhattan Project. Recruited from labs and universities from across the United States and from countries abroad, these scientists helped in-and often initiated-the development of the atomic bomb, taking a starring role in the Manhattan Project. In fact, their involvement was critical to its success, though many of them were not fully aware of the consequences.