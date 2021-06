Is there anything better than a latte with a book? The answer: no. And is there anything better than a luxurious latte full of unusual flavors? Absolutely not! Awaken your inner barista and get creative! Make yourself a luxurious latte, and we’ll give you a book to enjoy while you drink it!

Make a luxurious latte, get a book rec! Is there anything better than a latte with a book? The answer: no. And is there anything better than a luxurious latte full of unusual flavors? Absolutely not! Awaken your inner barista and get creative! Make yourself a luxurious latte, and we’ll give you a book to enjoy while you drink it! Horrid by Katrina Leno The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert Dear Universe by Florence Gonsalves Camp by L. C. Rosen Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Iced or Hot? What kind of milk? Choose a flavor shot! Another flavor shot? Toppings time!