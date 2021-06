Choose a wintery, Hallmark-esque meet-cute, we’ll give you your fictional soulmate As a certified Hallmark movie enthusiast (not just Christmas! There’s Hanukkah, Valentine’s Day, Springtime, Harvest season! The possibilities are endless!), I’ve seen every type of meet-cute there is. The small-town girl who moves away to the big city for a dream architecture job, only to return home for Christmas and realize she might rather be building houses in her small mountain village. The grumpy carpenter who is paired with an interior designer who LOVES holiday lights, and they must work together to decorate the town in time for a visiting dignitary. Or ooh! The missed flight and there’s only one car at the rental place? Love it. Really. When I say the possibilities are endless… You can’t go wrong however you meet your dream person (although pro tip: it’s usually very unexpected) but there are some definite favorites when it comes to stumbling on a new crush. Choose your favorite meet-cute and we’ll give you a fictional cutie that just might tear your eyes away from the TV for awhile.

Cardan Greenbriar from The Cruel Prince You hate him in the beginning. You want to keep hating him. He’s wicked and cruel and seems to care only about himself. But then there’s a girl that just happens to throw a wrench into his schemes.

Jameson Hawthorne from The Inheritance Games You’re logical, you’re cunning, you’re definitely great at puzzles and you always win. So as much as you don’t want to like the person equally as crafty, and a bit wily, you know you need someone that’s an equal match. The only question is, who will solve the final riddle first?

Nicholas Cox from Fence: Striking Distance “Raw talent but lacking proper training.” Just because you have the spark doesn’t mean you have the job. I can see it now! You help refine the training, he shows you how to loosen up a little bit.

Wrath from Kingdom of the Wicked What’s more appealing than someone completely out of touch with their own feelings? Errr… Well, maybe not appealing but you’re determined to show them how much better it is when you maybe let out some emotion…and let a few people in.

Danyal Jilani from More Than Just a Pretty Face They’re just really, really, so attractive. However, you have an inkling there’s a little more to that pretty face… The more time you spend with them you realize they’re creative, think really deeply about things no one expects, and makes a mean dinner. Who knew?

Adam “Kurl” Kurlansky from We Contain Multitudes You seem to come from totally different worlds but connect through writing your deepest fears and hopes in letters to each other. You’ve opened your hearts and even though it’s risky to finally meet, Hallmark movie moments ARE WORTH THE WAIT!

Lazlo Strange from Strange the Dreamer He’s often daydreaming and caught up in his own thoughts but you help him realize those dreams. He helps open your eyes to the many worlds found in books, and helps open your mind to all the possibilities the future holds.

Edward Cullen from Midnight Sun So maybe he’s a little cold. And keeps to himself. And doesn’t sleep. That still doesn’t mean he can’t hang a few white, twinkly lights outside his home! You’ll get to the bottom of his mysterious ways…