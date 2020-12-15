Plan a Ski Trip, Get a Book To Bring With You

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Plan a Ski Trip, Get a Book to Take With You!</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>I adore skiing. My dad put me on skis when I was 1.5 and it was all downhill from there. [I also really like cheesy jokes.] Skis are literally my icon here on NOVL. If I could get an all-expenses-paid vacation you can bet it would be somewhere with a lot of snow and a lot of vertical. But you can bet that on said trip, I would be packing way more books than necessary. To help decide, plan a ski trip (for when it’s safe to travel of course!) and we’ll give you a book recommendation!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong><a href="http://https://www.thenovl.com/frostbloodsaga"><em>Frostblood</em></a> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/ellyblake">Elly Blake</a></strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>Whether snow and ice run through your veins, or if like Ruby you’re concealing powers of heat and flame, once you start FROSTBLOOD you’ll be frozen in place until you read the entire series. </p> <p>Seventeen-year-old Ruby is a Fireblood who has concealed her powers of heat and flame from the cruel Frostblood ruling class her entire life. But when her mother is killed trying to protect her, and rebel Frostbloods demand her help to overthrow their bloodthirsty king, she agrees to come out of hiding, desperate to have her revenge.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thewinterduke"><em>The Winter Duke</em></a> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/claireelizabartlett">Claire Eliza Bartlett</a></strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Everything can change in an instant, both on the mountain and for Ekata. As you warm up in front of the fire, this story roars on as Ekata learns to take control of the power she holds, and discover what’s right in the face of danger.</p> <p>When Ekata’s brother is finally named heir, there will be nothing to keep her at home in Kylma Above with her murderous family. Not her books or science experiments, not her family’s icy castle atop a frozen lake, not even the tantalizingly close Kylma Below, a mesmerizing underwater kingdom that provides her family with magic. But just as escape is within reach, her parents and twelve siblings fall under a strange sleeping sickness.</p> <p>In the space of a single night, Ekata inherits the title of duke, her brother’s warrior bride, and ever-encroaching challengers from without–and within–her own ministry. Nothing has prepared Ekata for diplomacy, for war, for love…or for a crown she has never wanted. If Kylma Above is to survive, Ekata must seize her family’s power. And if Ekata is to survive, she must quickly decide how she will wield it.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/cruelprince"><em>Folk of the Air</em></a><em> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/hollyblack">Holly Black</a></strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>There’s something about winter and the stark landscape, the creaking trees, squeaky snow—something a little spooky, a little mysterious in those forests. And we all know there’s something mysterious when Faerie are involved. Go ahead. Jump back into the FOLK OF THE AIR series. Not that you needed an excuse, but consider this it.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/morethanjustaprettyface">More Than Just a Pretty Face</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/syedmmasood">Syed M. Masood</a></strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>You know what else is perfect about ski trips? The possibility of the best meet-cute moment. Or maybe you’re traveling with friends and snuggle next to a longtime crush on the chairlift. Or ooh! Maybe the cutie you saw at the hotel offers to help give you some tips! The Hallmark-movie-moments abound and MORE THAN JUST A PRETTY FACE gives you that heart-warming, hilarious, sweet story that’s perfect for post-mountain adventures.</p> <p>Danyal Jilani has no lack of confidence. He may not be the smartest guy in the room, but he’s funny, gorgeous, and going to make a great chef one day. His father doesn’t approve of his career choice, but that hardly matters. What does matter is the opinion of Danyal’s longtime crush, the perfect-in-all-ways Kaval, and her family, who consider him a less than ideal arranged-marriage prospect.</p> <p> Then Danyal gets selected for the Renaissance Man, a school-wide academic championship and the perfect opportunity to show everyone he’s smarter than they think. He recruits the brilliant, totally-uninterested-in-him Bisma to help with the competition, but the more time Danyal spends with her…the more he learns from her…the more he cooks for her…the more he realizes that happiness may be staring him right in his pretty face.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2> <p>Where are you going?</p> </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p>What is your sport of preference?</p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p>Time to fuel up for the day ahead. What’s on the menu?</p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What trail are you on?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p>Apres Ski! Where will you be?</p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p>What are you wearing on your head?</p> </h2> </h3> </section> <p>

Share this:

Tweet

