Pick a Smash Hit From The Vengaboys, Get a Book to Read Who asked for this quiz? Absolutely nobody. But guess what – the Vengaboys are the only thing that have gotten me through month eight (EIGHT?!) of quarantine. Or is it month nine? Honestly, what is time anymore. More importantly, who cares? Let’s put on the Vengaboys and read because those are the only things holding me together.

Jack of Hearts and Other Parts by L. C. Rosen Boom, boom, boom, boom, indeed. Look, we all know what this song is about. And Jack knows what he’s all about. He has a lot of sex and he’s not ashamed of it. And if he’s sometimes ostracized and the gossip constantly rages about his sex life, Jack always thinks “it could be worse.” But when someone starts sending him creepy and threatening love letters attempting to force Jack to curb his sexuality and personality, he’ll have to uncover the stalker before things become dangerous. This book celebrates the freedom to be oneself, especially in the face of adversity. And sure, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! doesn’t exactly have that much nuance to it, but it certainly is direct!

The Diviners by Libba Bray We Like to Party and The Diviners is a match made in gin! Or champagne… probably both. Did they do anything other than party in the 1920’s? Well, in The Diviners some other stuff does go down. It’s 1926, and Evie’s been sent from her boring hometown to NYC, and she’s determined to live it up! She’ll just have to make sure her paranormal-obsessed uncle Will doesn’t find out about her supernatural power that’s only brought her trouble thus far. But when uncle Will is called to the scene of a brutal crime, Evie discovers her power might just be the key to finding the culprit. Evie may be on the trail of a serial killer, but you can bet she’s gonna get her kicks in while she can! Evie is a bit of a partier, and you know what, good on her! Because We Like to Party too!

The Loose Ends List by Carrie Firestone This chill, islandy song about taking some time away is the perfect Vengaboys track to pair with The Loose Ends List, a book about an incredible trip and learning what’s most important. When Maddie’s young-at-heart socialite grandmother announces she is terminally ill and has booked the family on a secret “death with dignity” cruise ship, Maddie’s plans turn upside down. On the trip of a lifetime with her over the top family, Maddie’s summer turns into one of adventure and first love. But even with all the laughter and adventure, Maddie knows she’ss on the brink of losing Gram, and must struggle to find the strength to say good-bye.

Fence: Striking Distance by Sarah Rees Brennan This classic work-out jam is perfect for Fence because… well because it’s a work-out jam! If you don’t think that practicing your fencing lunges would not be infinitely more fun to this song, there is something wrong with you. I could see the boys of King’s Row practicing their parry-ripostes to this song all day long.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between by Jennifer E. Smith This breakup song (can it really be called a breakup song?) has the perfect mix of hopefulness and longing with a happy beat – Just like Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between! On the night before they leave for college, Clare and Aidan have to figure out whether they should stay together or break up. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, they will discover hard truths and surprising revelations, but will it be goodbye for now or goodbye forever?

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black For this rational, I am only going to share this bit of lyric “I only kiss kiss kiss When the sun don’t shine Oh oh oh! Oh oh oh!” It speaks for itself.