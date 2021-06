What percent faerie are you? Do you have a bit of faerie in you? Take this quiz to find out exactly how fae you might be!

0% Faerie You’re 0% faerie, and that might not be such a bad thing. Sure, as a mortal you don’t have magic or a cool tail, but at least you don’t trick people into bargains where they’ll have to serve you for a hundred years or put geases on them or anything. And that counts for something! Plus, the food’s better in the mortal world. Or so I’ve been told.

25% Faerie You’re 25% faerie, meaning you’ve got some fae tendencies, but you’re mostly mortal. So you’re a little mischievous, perhaps a bit wicked, and certainly fun. But I’m not so certain you’d make it in faerie, so best stick here in the mortal world, for your own sake.

50% Faerie You’re 50% faerie, meaning you’ve got one foot in and one foot out. You’d do just as well in either world, but if you decide to live in faerie, you’ll have to lean into your wicked side to survive. Meanwhile, you’ll have to lean on your human heart if you’re gonna make it in the mortal world.

75% Faerie You’re 75% faerie. You’ve got the mind of a faerie, with all the wonderful, wicked cleverness of the folk. But deep down, you’ve got a mortal heart. You’ve a penchant for trickery, but it’s all well meant. Well, mostly well meant.