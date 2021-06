Which PLAIN Jane are you? Find out which of the Janes you are from The PLAIN Janes by Cecil Castellucci and Jim Rugg! Discover you place in P.L.A.I.N. (People Loving Art In Neighborhoods), the underground art collective started by a group of girls who all share the name Jane and who want to bring a little more light in the world through guerrilla art projects!

Brain Jayne You’re the brain of the P.L.A.I.N. Janes. Without a doubt, you’re the smart one! Brain Jayne has a love of science, math, and excels in school. Just like her, you’re dedicated to the causes you believe in, approaching them all with a level-headed, studious mind. You’re organized, intelligent, and practical.

Theater Jane You’re Theater Jane! Like Theater Jane, you like to keep things over-the-top. You live for the stage, either literal like Theater Jane, or the world is your stage and you’re here to perform! You bring dramatic passion to everything you do, and if there is any opportunity to bring up Shakespeare you’re on it! So what if people call you a little dramatic?

Polly Jane You’re sporty Polly Jane, the athletic one! Polly Jane lives for her sports, and just like her, you’re very active! You have a fiery spirit and a dry sense of humor. You bring that fire to all your pursuits, athletic or otherwise, and you’re looking to have fun while you do it!