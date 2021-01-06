Cover Reveal: Maybe We’re Electric by Val Emmich

Who’s ready to be emotionally devastated? Hint: me. And you, if you’re in the mood for that. And who isn’t here for a good cry every once in a while? Let me tell you, Maybe We’re Electric will make you cry. It made me cry. A story of two teens trying to reinvent themselves during a snowstorm, and the secrets that threaten to pull apart the delicate balance they’ve built. Ugh! Tissue, where art thou? But what else would you expect from the author of Dear Evan Hansen: the Novel? This follow-up from Val Emmich does not disappoint, other than perhaps that you can’t read it right this very second! But you can take a gander at this illuminating cover and pine!





by Val Emmich

Tegan Everly is quiet. Known around school simply as the girl with the weird hand, she’s usually only her most outspoken self with her friend Neel, and right now they’re not exactly talking. When Tegan is ambushed by her mom with a truth she can’t face, she flees home in a snowstorm, finding refuge at a forgotten local attraction—the tiny Thomas Edison museum.

She’s not alone for long. In walks Mac Durant. Striking, magnetic, a gifted athlete, Mac Durant is the classmate adored by all. Tegan can’t stand him. Even his name sounds fake. Except the Mac Durant she thinks she knows isn’t the one before her now—this Mac is rattled and asking her for help.

Over one unforgettable night spent consuming antique records and corner-shop provisions, Tegan and Mac cast aside their public personas and family pressures long enough to forge an unexpectedly charged bond and—in the very spot in New Jersey that inspired Edison’s boldest creations—totally reinvent themselves. But could Tegan’s most shameful secret destroy what they’ve built?

Emotionally vivid and endlessly charming, Maybe We’re Electric is an artfully woven meditation on how pain can connect us—we can carry it alone in darkness or share the burden and watch the world light up again.





About the Author

Val Emmich is a writer, singer-songwriter, and actor. He has had recurring roles on Vinyl and Ugly Betty as well as a memorable guest role as Liz Lemon’s coffee-boy fling, Jamie, on 30 Rock. His debut novel, The Reminders, was a B&N Discover selection that Library Journal called “quirky, touching and addictive.” Emmich lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, with his wife and their two children.