Cover Reveal: Sidelined by Kara Bietz

Ah, Texas football! Look, I may not know the first thing about football as a sport, but I did watch Friday Night Lights, and ever since I have always had the romantic notion of being part of a high-school with a strong football team. My own high-school boasted a team that lost their own homecoming not just once, but twice during my four years. So I may not have gotten the chance to partake in the joys of having a winningest football team, but I do get the second-best thing – reading about it! But you know what is even better than reading about a really great football season… getting some romance in the mix! Enter Sidelined!

The romance between Julian and Elijah is so swoon-worthy, it just makes my heart melt! Julian Jackson’s plans for his senior year included keeping his head down, his grades up, and his cleats on the football field. But then Elijah Vance walks back into his life. With betrayal at their back and an uncertain future ahead of them, will they be able to sort out their relationship? Okay, enough of my gushing and blushing! Take a look at this adorable cover!





by Kara Bietz

Julian Jackson has a short to-do list for his senior year at Crenshaw County High School in Meridien, Texas: football, football, and more football. He knows he’s only got one chance to earn a college scholarship and make it out of his small town, and keeping his head down, his grades up, and his cleats on the field is that one chance. And then Elijah Vance walks back into his life, throwing all of his carefully-laid plans into a tailspin.

Elijah and Julian used to be best friends, maybe even on their way to something more than just friends. But three years ago, Elijah broke into the school to steal money from the coach’s office, and Julian was the one who turned him in. After that, Elijah and his family disappeared without a trace. And now he’s back, sitting at Julian’s grandmother’s kitchen table.

But time and distance haven’t erased all of their feelings, and Elijah knows that he finally has a chance to prove to Julian that he’s not the same person he was three years ago. But with secrets still growing between them and an uncertain future barreling towards them, it may be harder to lean on each other than they thought.





ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kara Bietz grew up in New England but currently resides near Atlanta, Georgia with her family. Kara’s debut novel, Until I Break, was selected as a Texas Library Association Spirit of Texas Reading List title for 2018. Sidelined is her second novel. You can visit her online at karabietzauthor.com or on Twitter @KaraMB75 or Instagram @karamb75.