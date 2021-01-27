The February 2021 NOVLbox: Curated by BooksForCoffee
It’s officially February, which means all that January new-year energy is starting to wane. It’s time for a pick-me-up! And what’s the best pick-me-up drink of all? Coffee, of course! Which is why we have none other than Olivia from StoriesForCoffee curating this month’s box! Her feed is like a hot cup of coffee – bright, refreshing, and energizing! She’s chosen some A+ books and goodies for her box that are sure to reinvigorate your reading this month!
But, what’s in the box?!?
· Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
· Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
· The Last True Poets of the Sea by Julia Drake
· Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein
· Canvas bookmark from The Strand
· Honeycomb composition notebook
· Coffee patch
· NOVL tote bag
Enter to win!