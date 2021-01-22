Cover Reveal: The Map of Tiny Perfect Things by Lev Grossman

AHHHH! I’m not panicking, you’re panicking, breathe you fool! You heard me right, Lev Grossman’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is getting a movie and I’m perfectly composed about it (spoiler: I am not). If you’re unfamiliar, Lev Grossman is the author of The Magicians and The Silver Arrow, and let me tell you, this novella is just as funny and thrilling as his other books. Time-loops! Romance! Comedy! This book has it all! So prepare yourselves for a wild ride and check out this cover and check out the trailer!





by Lev Grossman

Mark is 17-years-old and trapped in a time loop, and that’s just fine with him. It’s summertime and he’s spending this one infinitely repeating day reading his way through the town library. Then he discovers someone else in the loop with him: the brilliant, haunted Margaret. Together Mark and Margaret set out to find every wonderful, amazing, perfect thing that happens in that one day—a journey that will take them to the dark secret that waits at the very heart of their endless day.

About the Author

Lev Grossman is the author of five novels including the #1 New York Times bestselling Magicians trilogy, which has been published in thirty countries. A TV adaptation of the trilogy is now in its fifth season as the top-rated show on Syfy. Grossman is also an award-winning journalist who spent fifteen years as the book critic and lead technology writer at Time magazine, where he published more than twenty cover stories. In addition he has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Wired, the Believer, the Village Voice, NPR, Salon, Slate, and Buzzfeed, among many others. He lives in New York City with his wife and three children.