Cover Reveal: The In Between by Marc Klein

Perfect for fans of If I Stay and Before I Fall, The In Between by Marc Klein is beautiful, sad, and hits me right in the feels. It's the perfect book for when you just want to sit in your feelings, put on some sad songs, and listen to the rain out the window.





by Marc Klein

Told in dual narratives set before and after a tragic car accident, The In Between follows 16-year-old Tessa, an introverted, rising junior in high school with a keen eye for photography.

As she’s escaping a snow day, a chance encounter in a movie theater with Skylar, a green-eyed senior from a neighboring town, leads quickly to the kind of passionate love you only see in the movies.But when tragedy strikes, Tessa wakes up alone with no memory of what happened. So begins her relentless search for answers — one that might lead into the afterlife itself.





About the Author

Marc Klein has written many well-known screenplays including the romantic comedy classic Serendipity, as well as Mirror, Mirror, a reimagining of the Snow White fairy tale. The In Between is his debut novel and the basis for the upcoming film from Paramount Pictures. Klein resides in Los Angeles.