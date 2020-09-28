The October 2020 NOVLbox: Spooky Season

IT’S THE MONTH OF HALLOWEEN, YOU GUYS. Time to bring out all the spooky décor and skeleton accoutrements! Time to revel in the creepy, creepy autumnal vibes! Time for a horror-themed NOVLbox!

That’s right, this month NOVL HQ has curated a bewitching box to help you celebrate the spooky season in style. And just as a note, the world is pretty weird right now and our NOVLboxes have had to adjust. Unfortunately, due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, we can’t hand-package our NOVLboxes or include all the swag we would like. So instead, we’re giving you an extra book to enjoy! Plus a NOVL Facemask!

But what’s in the box?!

A NOVL face mask!