Reading the Stars: December 2020 Horoscopes

“It’s the Holiday season!! Sooooo a whoop-de-do, dickery doc, and don’t forget to hang up your sock, cause just exactly at twelve-o-clock…” Well, you get it.

Happy Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, Happy Winter, Happy whatever it is that is celebrate!! Please enjoy the season and even if you’re a little down about how you can’t have all of your family in one place or that Christmas caroling is canceled due to the fact masks don’t mesh well with singing voices; just remember we are almost out of this time warp we all call 2020! So, without further ado, here’s what the 12 holiday stars are telling you to read…





Sagittarius





by Laini Taylor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Sag!

Every year you go through the constant struggle of the holidays outshining your birthday time. You want a change, something that defines you and your journey around the sun. I feel you and I see you. This book felt that too and spoke up. This year for its b-day, it got a nice makeover. So read this story and enjoy its fanatical fantasy and then demand the change you deserve!!





Capricorn





by Stephenie Meyer

Capricorn, the whole gift giving, secret Santa thing is on your mind this month. So what, you can’t go to the White Elephant party that’s always on the weekend before Christmas? Mailing it will do and yes, you’ll be that person who makes everyone do a zoom call when they open presents. If you need a gift idea, this is it. Clearly, you’ve read the series (hasn’t everyone?) but has your cousin from New Mexico? There’s only one way to find out.





Aquarius





by erin gough

The holidays don’t stop you from wanting to make a change for the greater good, my Aquarius friends. Like Harriet and Will, you don’t want to turn your head away from all the chaos that’s going on. You want to do something about it, and you will. Might I give some advice? Creating a pseudo name like Amelia Westlake might be your saving grace. Think about it.





pisces





by Chloe Gong

Ok, so I decided to spice things up for you this month, Pieces, for the sake of some change. Your stars say you want a classical element, and I wasn’t sure how to put that in a book, but I did. You’re welcome.

This book is a swoon-worthy romance but not just any romance. This is a retelling of the classic Romeo & Juliet story. However, it’s set in a 1920’s Shanghai. Intrigued yet?





Aries





by Virginia Boecker

I don’t know what it is about the holidays that makes you want to dominate things, Aries. Oh wait, you’re always up for a challenge, how could I forget. This book not only has some historic fiction, but it has those mysteries that leave you second guessing yourself. This is a great book to gift to another Aries friend you might have or to yourself, no judgement here.





Taurus





by Laura Silverman

Ok so this book is also all about giving…and receiving. Competition is your name this month, Taurus. Just like Jake and Shoshanna, you want to get what you deserve. Both want the holiday bonus their boss at the bookstore is offering to the employee that sells the most books. Shoshanna is determined to get the money to use for her car but as the new (and cute) employee, Jake has some tricks up his sleeve. Take it from these two, Taurus, you have to work a bit with your competitors to make it work. Good luck and I’m rooting for your win!





Gemini





by Ashley Elston

I know this book might seem like a tease because blind dates kind of can’t happen due to the fact we’re in this unflattering global mess of a pandemic. But hear me out, Gemini. This is such a funny and cute book that is filled with PEOPLE and love triangles. Gemini, you are a social butterfly, being cooped up without your friends and only eggnog, baking Santa’s cookies alone is killing you. You want companionship and this close to adopting a puppy, but for the sake of space and energy; try this read first.

This novel will make you feel a little less alone.





Cancer





by Kate Brian

As a family-oriented person, this holiday season is making you a little stir crazy, Cancer. You miss the constant laughter, even a bit of that family drama. Ex-mas is all the drama and excitement you could ask for. Imagine your little brother running away and the only person to help get him back is your ex. That should definitely replace the drama hole in your holiday itinerary.





Leo





My Leos, my theatre loving signs. For if anyone loves live entertainment, it’s you. Broadway is kind of not a thing right now and usually you like those season tickets of the Ballet or the next biggest musical under the tree or given to you with a nicely wrapped bow. Well, this book IS a musical re-written. It’s almost like the authors knew COVID would happen and created this for an alternative.





Virgo





by Rachel Hawthorne

You’re not too much into the holidays at the moment, Virgo. It’s just…a lot. You’re a bit overwhelmed (we feel you). How can one really celebrate with everything shut down? You’re very light-hearted, and this year has been everything but. This novel is just a nice snowy tale that doesn’t really have to do with the holidays. It’s just a nice book with some laughs and the heart-felt feels you need.





Libra





by Liz Czukas

Working hard, Libras! You are counting down to those vacation days you put in for. They’re. Just. Not. Coming. Fast. Enough. The last thing you want to do right now is stare at your screen and interact in Zoom meetings when you have cookies to frost and candles to light. Chloe feels this way too. The break room at work is more like prison. To top it off, her employers are accusing her and fellow co-workers of stealing $10,000. Umm, as if!!





Scorpio





by Libba Bray

You are looking for a new start this month, Scorps. Christmas is cool but the real party is New Years. I think I speak for all of us when I say ‘BRING ON 2021!’

This book is the start to a great new historical 1920’s mystery, series. That should be a new enough change for ya!