Cover Reveal: Fix by J. Albert Mann

Friendships are hard. But they’re made even harder when a friend begins struggling with addiction. Fix by J. Albert Mann is a beautiful, heart-wrenching novel that mixes prose and verse to explore themes of disability, pain, belonging, loss, addiction, and friendship. This story is painful and gritty, and will leave you a little heartbroken in the best way possible. Now feast your eyes on this amazing cover and prepare your soul for a truly shattering tale.





Eve and Lidia have been friends since Kindergarten. Eve was born with severe scoliosis. Lidia was born with one hand. Their structural deviations are not what brought them together, but they are what rips them apart.

Trapped and alone inside of an un-working body following surgery and filled with obvious regret, Eve is forced into her mind, an unhappy place since her split with Lidia. Under an increasing dependence on opiates and struggling to tell the difference between what is real and what is imagined, Eve strikes up a relationship–and a pact–with the devil. She wishes for everything to go back to the way it was, to have Lidia in her life again. But as she starts to unravel the past, she comes to realize that her memory is far from reliable and must come to grips with what she thinks she knows.





about the Author

J. Albert Mann is the author of middle grade and young adult novels. Her stories and poetry have appeared in Highlights for Children, once winning the magazine’s annual Fiction Contest. Simon & Schuster’s Atheneum Books for Young Readers is set to publish her next work of historical fiction about the early life of Margaret Sanger, and Bloomsbury published her early middle grade series Sunny Sweet, written under the name Jennifer Ann Mann. She has an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts in Writing for Children and Young Adults, where she also obtained the Picture Book Intensive certificate. She is the author of Scar: A Revolutionary War Tale, What Every Girl Should Know, The Degenerates, and Fix.