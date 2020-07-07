THE 2020 TWILIGHT REREAD: July 10 – 24

With the final countdown to Midnight Sun growing nearer and nearer each day, it’s time to get back to Forks! In order to fully prepare for our deep dive into Edward’s mind, we want to bask in the nostalgia of Bella’s dangerous love story. So, for the next two weeks we will be rereading Twilight to gear up for August 4th. (And you better believe this won’t be your average reread.)





Running from July 10th – July 24th, we will be reading 6 chapters of Twilight every 2-3 days. Be sure to watch our Instagram for live videos of our reactions every few days and pay attention to our Twitter for polls to gauge your opinions on all of Bella’s adventures (and mis-adventures).

We all know there’s nothing better than having a great playlist to jam out to while reading a good book. Luckily for us, Stephenie Meyer has put together her very own Twilight playlist that you can listen to on Spotify! These hits will feel like a blast from the past in the best possible way.

Be sure to post photos of your reread journey on Instagram or Twitter using #TwilightReread2020 and #BackToForks. We will be re-sharing our favorites.









To close out our reread on July 24th, we will be hosting a Twilight “Dinner + A Book + A Movie” live tweet at 6:00 PM EST with a few of Stephenie Meyer’s favorite influencers! You’ll definitely want to queue up your movie and watch along.

Okay, the time has come. Let’s crack open those books and get reading!