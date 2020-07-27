The August 2020 NOVLbox Curated by Stephenie Meyer

It’s August, which means it’s MIDNIGHT SUN MONTH. COMMENCE FREAK OUT!!!

Okay, now that I can breathe again, what better way to celebrate the release of Midnight Sun and the culmination of #HotVampireSummer than with a NOVLbox? And not just any NOVLbox, oh no! This Midnight Sun box has been curated by Stephenie Meyer herself! She’s included a selection of fantastic books and goodies to help you return to Forks in style. Enough of rambling!

What’s in the box?!

· Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer (hardcover)

· Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (paperback)

· The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (paperback)

· Ship Breaker by Paolo Bacigalupi (paperback)

· Pomegranate box

· Pomegranate seed necklace

· Tea infuser

· Pomegranate Herbal Tea

· Midnight Sun Candle from Wilted Wicks

· Midnight Sun Face Mask

· Signed Midnight Sun bookplate

· And a letter from Stephenie herself!

