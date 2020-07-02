The July 2020 NOVLbox curated Jennifer Lynn Barnes

New month, new thrills, new NOVLbox! And this one is very special because our curator is none other than Jennifer Lynn Barnes! Jennifer is the author of The Naturals series and the Debutantes duology, and The Lovely and the Lost. Just as thrilling, her upcoming book The Inheritance Games is a shock to the system that I cannot get over. If you’re looking for YA Knives Out – well, it’s here and it ain’t holding no punches! Now strap in and enter for a chance to win!

And just as a note, the world is pretty weird right now and our NOVLboxes have had to adjust. Unfortunately, due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, we can’t hand-package our NOVLboxes or include all the swag we would like. So instead, we’re giving you an extra book to enjoy!

Now I know what you’re all asking: WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!

o The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

o The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein

o Fence: Striking Distance by Sarah Rees Brennan and illustrated by Johanna the Mad

o None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney

o Incendiary by Zoraida Cordova

