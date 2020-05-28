The Best Twilight TikToks

I adore TikTok. I do. It’s grabbed me. No matter what, I think I would have been forced to join the bandwagon eventually, but my love for TikTok has really blossomed because of two things. Kylo Ren fan edits and Twilight memes. And while I won’t get too much into the Kylo Ren side of my TikTok (I liked one video of Adam Driver practicing his lightsaber skills and now I’m IN IT), I will go OFF on my love for the Twilight content that has been populating my phone screen.

Y’all TikTokers are so dang creative, and I’m in awe at how funny and relatable these videos are. And even before Midnight Sun was announced, you were killing it. So if you’re like me and are always looking for a good video about your favorite vampires/werewolves you can send to your friend in the hopes it makes them spit iced coffee out their nose, preferably while you’re on facetime with one another, welp. Here you go!

TikTok Classics: throwing it back to six months ago

Okay, like, if you haven’t seen this one you are either not a Twilight fan or not on TikTok or some insane combination of the two.

Twilight cosplayers, you GO! I am thoroughly impressed! Also, where do you get your contacts from? And your wigs? Do you make your outfits?

This girl showing her fanart from back in the day is both so brave and so relatable.

OKAY, DID THIS BLOW ANYONES MIND? LIKE KENDRA I KNEW, BUT RAMI?!?!?

PABLO THE QUEEN: You are a saint. A goddess. Truly a queen. Best Twilight drag I have EVER lain eyes upon.

@pablodragqueen GUESS THE TWILIGHT CHARACTER I DARE YOU – elites only ##fyp ##foryoupage ##twilight ##makeup ##acnh ♬

This incredible piece of art that perfectly encapsulates why I need to be constantly and consistently re-reading Twilight:

My own paltry attempt to keep up with the kids:

Also: I now need to attempt this because I was literally CRYING when I saw this video, which my sister sent me (thank you Payton who will never read the article because she is a scorpio who refuses to meet my leo need for attention and praise, but she does keep me in good memes so…):

The puns… oh the puns. Also, Rosalie coming in with the SASS.

This person, who knows what’s up.

My next vacation destination:

Okay, the Jacob cosplay in this is top notch

This edit that had me screaming:

And this edit that had me and my roommate screaming

Okay, this one is just the truth.

This is what real fandom looks like.

This is the cosplay we need, not the cosplay we asked for, the cosplay we deserve.