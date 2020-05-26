Cover Reveal: Ravage the Dark by Tara Sim

It’s here! The stunning conclusion to Scavenge the Stars is nearly here, and I can’t wait for you to see the cover. Fun fact: I LOVE The Count of Monte Cristo. I also LOVE retellings. So you can imagine how hotly I anticipate this finale to this gender-bent revenge tale! A will-they-won’t-they romance, glittering ballroom scenes, and perhaps forbidden kisses stolen between knife-wielding action – I honestly can’t imagine what else you could ask for! And while I could wax poetic on Scavenge the Stars for an age, I won’t keep you in suspense too long! Without further ado…





by Tara Sim

For seven long years, while she was imprisoned on a debtor’s ship, Amaya Chandra had one plan: to survive. But now, survival is not enough. She has people counting on her; counting on her for protection, for leadership, for vengeance. And after escaping Moray by the skin of her teeth, she’s determined to track down the man who betrayed her and her friends: Boon.

Cayo Mercado has lost everything: his money, his father, his reputation. Everything except his beloved sister. But he’s well on his way to losing her, too, with no way to afford the treatment for her deadly illness. In a foreign empire also being consumed by ash fever, Cayo has no choice but to join Amaya in uncovering the mystery of the counterfeit currency, the fever, and how his father was involved in their creation. But Cayo still hasn’t forgiven Amaya for her earlier deception, and their complicated feelings for each other are getting harder and harder to ignore.

Through glittering galas, dazzling trickery, and thrilling heists, Cayo and Amaya will learn that the corruption in Moray goes far deeper than they know, and in the end the only people they can trust are each other