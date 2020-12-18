Cover Reveal: Time Will Tell by Barry Lyga

The time has come! Hah! See what I did there? But seriously, the time has come to reveal the cover of Time Will Tell, the next spine-chilling thriller from suspense extraordinaire Barry Lyga! Split between two time-lines, the 80’s and the present day, this hunt for a killer will keep you on the edge of your seat while giving you a dose of that 80’s slasher nostalgia. Now enough of my blabbering, we know what you came here for! That incredible cover!





by Barry Lyga

A young-adult thriller ricocheting between the bigotry of the past and present as teens unravel their parents’ secrets. Perfect for fans of One of Us is Lying.

Four teens have dug up the time capsule that their parents buried in 1986 and never bothered to recover. But in addition to the expected ephemera of mixtapes, Walkmans, photographs, letters, toys, and assorted junk, Elayah, Liam, Marcie, and Jorja discover something sinister: a hunting knife stained with blood and wrapped with a note. “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to kill anyone.”

As the action dramatically alternates between the present day and 1986, the mystery unfolds and the sins of the past echo into today. The teens haven’t just unearthed a time capsule: they’ve also dug up pain and secrets that someone—maybe one of their own parents—is willing to kill for.





About the Author

Barry Lyga is the author of several acclaimed young adult novels, including Bang, I Hunt Killers, its sequel Game, and his debut, The Astonishing Adventures of Fanboy and Goth Girl. He now knows way too much about how to dispose of a human body. Barry lives and writes in New York City. His website is barrylyga.com.