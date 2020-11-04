We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Throw your own Faerie Revel

By Savannah .Kennelly

Celebrate the King of Elfhame (and his hatred of stories) by throwing an epic revel to rival even those at the High Court! Whether you’re reveling in person or using the new-fangled mortal tool called the internet, you can use the kit below full of recipes, quizzes, and more for a party that will live on in memory far longer than a mortal mayfly life. 

Download invitations and backgrounds for your phone, computer, and zoom calls while you vibe out to Holly’s Folk of the Air Spotify playlists! And be sure to tag us (@thenovl) in your posts! We’d love to see your faerie fete!

Invitations

Click to download

 



PR5816_KingElfhameTwitterInvite_Final.jpg


 

Downloadable phone backgrounds

Click to download


PR5816_KingElfhamePhone_FinalA.jpg


PR5816_KingElfhamePhone_FinalB.jpg


PR5816_KingElfhamePhone_FinalC.jpg

Computer Backgrounds

Click to download


PR5816_KingElfhameWallpaper_FinalB.jpg


PR5816_KingElfhameWallpaper_FinalC.jpg


PR5816_KingElfhameWallpaper_FinalA.jpg

 

Zoom background

Click to download



PR5816_KingElfhameZoomBG_Final.jpg


 

Download the full kit!

Spotify Playlists

 



Read It and Eat It - Faerie Wine.png


 

Quizzes

 


Are+you+more+like+Cardan+or+Locke.png


qonquiz.png


What Percent.png

 

On the blog

 


FotA+Reread+2020.png


FotA Gift Guide.png


Mara's+Live+Reactions+to+The+Wicked+King.png


Books+you+should+read+while+you+wait+for+how+the+king+of+elfhame+learned+to+hate+stories.png


tweets.png

 