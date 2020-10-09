Cover Reveal: The Great Big One by J. C. Geiger

What kind of life is worth living: one consumed with preparing for survival, or one that revels in the beauty of the world? That is the question asked in The Great Big One, as Griff and his twin brother Leo prepare for the Great Big One – a tsunami guaranteed to decimate the West Coast. This book is a sad, hilarious, heartfelt look at a life spent preparing for the end of the world, that maybe Griff can’t see the beauty of the world as it is. Until he hears the music. A celebration of life and music and the magic of the moment, this book is sure to pull on your heartstrings. But enough of my yammering! Let’s see this gorgeous cover!





Everyone in Clade City knows the Great Big One is coming–a tsunami guaranteed to decimate the West Coast and sink their small coastal town. If they manage to live that long. Nuclear strikes seem increasingly likely. Wildfires. Solar flares, and a growing chance of apocalyptic horsemen. And Griff learns from the sudden loss of his brother that you can’t drop your guard for even a second. So he and the Lost Coast Preppers will be ready. Canning. Stockpiling. Monitoring radio signals. To survive, one must expect the unexpected. But the songs catch Griff by surprise.

On a late, unlicensed AM broadcast, Griff discovers strikingly beautiful music. Songs that make you want to sing and dance and howl at the moon. He and his closest friend, Thomas, resolve to track the elusive signal to its source. As they angle their survival skills on a new quest, the mystery expands to encompass Griff, his brother, his whole town–until it’s clear they’re chasing more than music. It’s a matter of life or death.

As Griff wrestles with grief, love, and a haunting secret, he’ll have to come to terms with who his brother was, and who Griff wants to be.





About the Author

J.C. Geiger (jcgeiger.com) survived an earthquake on the Mouth of Hell volcano in Nicaragua, learned to drive stick shift on a bookmobile, and once fell asleep while running. He also writes fiction. He is a GrandSLAM Storytelling Champion at The Moth, and his work has appeared on stage at The Second City and No Shame Theatre. His debut novel, Wildman, was named by Bank Street as a Best YA Book of the Year. J.C. lives about sixty miles from the Oregon coast, and makes the trip as often as he can.