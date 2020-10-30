The November 2020 NOVLbox: Curated by Tara Sim
Happy November! What better way to celebrate the new month than with a new NOVLbox? And who better to curate this box than Tara Sim, magical author of Scavenge the Stars and the upcoming Ravage the Dark! In honor of her book, she’s chosen some scrumptious books and items to help you self-care it up! So treat yourself with some delicious goodies, some skin-care essentials, and best of all, books!
What’s in the box?!
-
Ravage the Dark by Tara Sim (advanced reader copy)
-
Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald (hardcover)
-
The Devouring Gray by Christine Lynn Herman (paperback)
-
The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones (paperback)
-
Tonymoly Seaweed Sheet Mask
-
Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
-
Masala Chai Tea
-
A NOVL face mask!
-
Scavenge the Stars and Ravage the Dark bookmarks, stickers, and character art
-
A signed bookplate