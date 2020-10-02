Read It and Eat It: Faerie Wine

Have you ever been reading or rereading or re-rereading the Folk of the Air and wondered what faerie wine tastes like? Well, I can’t help you there. But I can tell you that we’ve made our own non-alcoholic concoction designed to taste of fae wine. So this might not make you fully lose your senses, but it’ll be fun to sip on! So go forth and drink up, my mortal friends!

Ingredients

2 oz Pear Juice

2 oz Freshly Brewed Honey Vanilla Chamomile Tea

0.5 oz Honey Lavender Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

Sparkling Grape Juice

Sugar Rim

Rub a lemon slice gently around the rim of the glass.

Pour an even amount of sugar on a small plate. Dip glass, rim down, directly into sugar.





Honey Lavender Simple Syrup

8 oz water

7 oz sugar

2 oz honey

2 oz (volume) lavender buds

Add water to saucepan, bring to low simmer. Add lavender buds, cook for 20 minutes. Fold in sugar and honey and cook until dissolved. Cool and pour syrup through strainer to remove buds. Keep refrigerated in a sealed container.

Don’t have lavender buds? Honey simple syrup will do!

Use equal parts water and honey. Bring to boil and then simmer for 10 minutes, stirring consistently. Once syrup has thickened slightly, pour into sealed container and keep refrigerated.

Mocktail Recipe

Rim glass with sugar.

Add first four items in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour into glass.

Top with a dash of sparkling grape juice.



