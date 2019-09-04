We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The September NOVLbox, curated by Val Emmich!

By Emilie Polster

 



sep novlbox.png


 

Dear You,

This is gonna be a good month and here’s why. This month’s curator is Val Emmich, author of Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel and The Reminders!

In this month’s box, he’s included a copy of both his novels, Wildlife by Fiona Wood, and We Should Hang Out Sometime by Josh Sundquist. There’s a v soft t-shirt that will keep you cozy for when you inevitably have feels from the tearjerking but hilarious narratives of the stories he’s included. There’s also a bunch of other stuff: a NOVL water battle, Bob Ross mints, a paper clip bookmark, and a handy DEH tote bag to hold everything together for forever.

Sincerely, Us

HOW IT WORKS:

  1. Enter HERE for a chance to win.

  2. We’ll select & notify the winners at the end of the month.

  3. We’ll ship out the boxes in the following two weeks!

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.