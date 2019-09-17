The Diviners Dream Casting
What is more fun than reading? Nothing. But imagining a cast for a film for your favorite book comes in close second! So today I bring you my dream cast for The Diviners! Now I’m going to spend the rest of this day imagining these actors playing my favorite characters and so are you. You’re welcome.
Evie O’Neill
Elle Fanning
Jericho Jones
Robbie Amell
Henry Dubois
Timothee Chalamet
Blind Bill
Laurence Fishburne
Memphis Campbell
Trevor Jackson
Sam Lloyd
Devon Bostick
Ling Chan
Midori Francis
Miss Walker
Taraji P. Henson
Theta Knight
Camila Mendes
Mabel Rose
Millie Bobby Brown
Uncle William Fitzgerald
Ralph Fiennes
Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.
When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…