We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The Diviners Dream Casting

By Savannah .Kennelly

What is more fun than reading? Nothing. But imagining a cast for a film for your favorite book comes in close second! So today I bring you my dream cast for The Diviners! Now I’m going to spend the rest of this day imagining these actors playing my favorite characters and so are you. You’re welcome. 


Elle+Fanning-Evie+ONeill.jpg

Evie O’Neill

Elle Fanning


Robbie+Amell-Jericho+Jones.jpg

Jericho Jones

Robbie Amell


Timothee Chalamet - Henry Dubois.jpg

Henry Dubois

Timothee Chalamet


Laurence Fishburne - Blind Bill.jpg

Blind Bill

Laurence Fishburne


Trevor+Jackson-Memphis+Campbell.jpg

Memphis Campbell

Trevor Jackson


Devon+Bostick-Sam+Lloyd.jpg

Sam Lloyd

Devon Bostick


Midori+Francis+-+Ling+Chan.jpg

Ling Chan

Midori Francis


taraji-16x9-1000px-3.jpg

Miss Walker

Taraji P. Henson


Camila+Mendes+Theta+Knight.jpg

Theta Knight

Camila Mendes


Millie Bobby Brown-Mabel Rose.jpg

Mabel Rose

Millie Bobby Brown


Ralph+Fiennes.jpg

Uncle William Fitzgerald

Ralph Fiennes

 



The Diviners.jpg


Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.

When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…

Add to Shelf

 