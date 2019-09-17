The Diviners Dream Casting

What is more fun than reading? Nothing. But imagining a cast for a film for your favorite book comes in close second! So today I bring you my dream cast for The Diviners! Now I’m going to spend the rest of this day imagining these actors playing my favorite characters and so are you. You’re welcome.





Evie O’Neill

Elle Fanning





Jericho Jones

Robbie Amell





Henry Dubois

Timothee Chalamet





Blind Bill

Laurence Fishburne





Memphis Campbell

Trevor Jackson





Sam Lloyd

Devon Bostick





Ling Chan

Midori Francis





Miss Walker

Taraji P. Henson





Theta Knight

Camila Mendes





Mabel Rose

Millie Bobby Brown





Uncle William Fitzgerald

Ralph Fiennes

Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.

When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…