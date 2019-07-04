We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The Signs as Book Covers

By Emilie Polster

Some may say I graduated college with a degree in both English and astrology (note: I definitely did not), so that makes me qualified to write this post on books and zodiac signs. There is a lot to learn in the world of astrology, and here at NOVL HQ, we are fully aboard this train. (If anyone is wondering: I’m a Virgo, Val is a Scorpio, Morgan is an Aquarius, Bill is a Sagittarius, Nat is a Capricorn, and Savannah is a Leo. It all checks out.)

Without further ado, here are the twelve signs as book covers, as determined by me—again, I majored in this (note: again, I definitely did not). This is based on the colors and elements associated with each sign.



We Rule The Night.jpg


Aries (Fire sign): Red

We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett



Forest of a Thousand Lanterns.jpg


Taurus (Earth sign): Green

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao



Strange the Dreamer.jpg


Gemini (Air sign): Yellow

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor



The Hearts We Sold pb.png


Cancer (Water sign): Silver

The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd-Jones




Leo (Fire sign): Orange and Gold

The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert



Color Me In.jpg


Virgo (Earth sign): Green and Brown

Color Me In by Natasha Diaz



You Must Not Miss.jpg


Libra (Air sign): Pastel Pink and Blue

You Must Not Miss by Katrina Leno



Rule.jpg


Scorpio (Water sign): Black and Dark Red

Rule by Ellen Goodlett



The Diviners.jpg


Sagittarius (Fire sign): Royal Purple

The Diviners by Libby Bray



The Hazel Wood.jpg


Capricorn (Earth sign): Brown and Grey

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert


Summer Bird Blue.jpg

Aquarius (Air sign): Turquoise

Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman



The Wicked King.jpg


Pisces (Water sign): Sea Green

The Wicked King by Holly Black