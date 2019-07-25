The Queen of Nothing Preorder Campaign

Many of you have been asking about the preorder campaign for The Queen of Nothing, the mind-blowing finale to Holly Black’s #1 New York Times bestselling Folk of the Air series. Many of you have already preordered one, or two, or seven copies of this book. Many of you are wondering how you could get an enamel pin to complete your collection. I’m here today to give you the lowdown on how you can add the finishing touch to your Folk of the Air shrine.

What is the preorder gift for The Queen of Nothing?

Each preorder will come with a signed hardcover of The Queen of Nothing and an enamel pin with bookmark (pictured below).





Where can I preorder The Queen of Nothing?

The preorder gift is indie exclusive for The Queen of Nothing, which means that the only way you can receive the preorder gift is if you order from a participating indie bookstore. There’s a list of participating stores by state at the end of this post. As more indie bookstores take part, we’ll be updating this list and on Twitter, so be sure to follow @thenovl for more updates!

Are there limited quantities of this preorder gift?

Yep—be sure to check with the indie you plan on ordering from to make sure that they haven’t run out of the preorder gift!

Does preordering online on the store’s website count?

It’s a store-by-store basis, so be sure to give the indie a call before you order to double-check.

So if we preordered from another retailer, like Amazon or Barnes & Noble, we won’t get the preorder gift?

That’s right.

Can we have another #OutofContextQueenofNothing?

This question is out of context. No.

Participating Stores

If you can’t see the map, click here to view it.

He will be destruction of the crown and the ruination of the throne.

Power is much easier to acquire than it is to hold onto. Jude learned this lesson when she released her control over the wicked king, Cardan, in exchange for immeasurable power.

Now as the exiled mortal Queen of Faerie, Jude is powerless and left reeling from Cardan’s betrayal. She bides her time determined to reclaim everything he took from her. Opportunity arrives in the form of her deceptive twin sister, Taryn, whose mortal life is in peril.

Jude must risk venturing back into the treacherous Faerie Court, and confront her lingering feelings for Cardan, if she wishes to save her sister. But Elfhame is not as she left it. War is brewing. As Jude slips deep within enemy lines she becomes ensnared in the conflict’s bloody politics.

And, when a dormant yet powerful curse is unleashed, panic spreads throughout the land, forcing her to choose between her ambition and her humanity…

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author Holly Black, comes the highly anticipated and jaw-dropping finale to The Folk of the Air trilogy.