Sorting the Folk of the Air Characters into their Hogwarts Houses

What fantasy series am I currently/always obsessed with? If you can’t guess, you clearly don’t follow me on social media or read any of my blog posts. Spoiler alert: it’s The Folk of the Air. You know what other fantasy series will forever hold a special place in my heart? You guessed it – Harry Potter! It almost like you already knew from the title of this blog! What better way to spend my time than combine the two by sorting the FotA characters into Hogwarts Houses? So I did it. You’re welcome.

Look, I’m just going to come right out and say it. Y’all take your Hogwarts House sorting to a whole new level. So, I have decided to go with the official descriptions of the houses from the Pottermore website as my guide in helping me decide where each character belongs. Find out if you agree with my sorting hat skills!

Art by wictorianart.

Jude • Slytherin

Okay, don’t even with me on this one. Jude is totally a Slytherin and I refuse to believe she would be anything else. She is ambitious and cunning to the core and was able to get the better of Cardan and much of the Court. Girl wants power and will do what it takes to get it. Go off, Slytherin queen!





Art by monolime.

Cardan • Ravenclaw

Not gonna lie, this one was a toughy. Because my heart wants Cardan to be with me in Hufflepuff, and I feel like he’s secretly a sweet softie beneath all that devilishness. But I have to admit that Cardan probably values wit and wisdom above all. Well, maybe not wisdom per say, but certainly he values having the intelligence to make right decisions that will help secure himself. And while he is cunning, I don’t think he is ambitious enough to be a Slytherin. He might prance around in a Slytherin’s clothing, but deep down boy is a Ravenclaw.





Art by wictorianart.

Taryn • Slytherin

Taryn is a snake. Slytherin is perfect for her. Fight me.

Locke • Ravenclaw

On first glance, I wanted to place Locke in Slytherin. It seemed like the right move. But upon further inspection, I realize Locke isn’t really ambitious as such. He likes to play games, but not to further himself. He plays with people out of curiosity and that’s really the defining feature of a Ravenclaw: curiosity.

Nicasia • Slytherin

Nicassia is a Slytherin, no doubt. She is definitely proud, to say the least. She is also ambitious, vying for a marriage with Cardan and the crown. To give Nicassia her due, however, I’m not sure how much of her wants to marry Cardan because she loves him. I also have a feeling Orlagh is the one really pushing for Nicassia to become queen. Nicassia is also cunning, though… she’s kind of bad at it? Like, she tries to be cunning, poor thing. But she just can’t seem to do it right. That whole crossbow incident – you know the one – really solidified her in my mind as a bumbling Slytherin who’s trying to be slick but is largely failing.

The Roach • Gryffindor

THE ROACH IS A SWEET BABY GRYFFINDOR AND I LOVE HIM. In my opinion, the Roach and the Bomb are the two most earnest characters in The Folk of the Air. Ironic, considering they’re spies. The Roach’s backstory cuts into stark relief his sense of determination, bravery, and courage. He is loyal, caring, and will run head-long into danger to save a friend. GRYFFINDOR MATERIAL!

The Bomb • Gryffindor

The Bomb is also a sweet baby Gryffindor that deserves the world. She stands by her friends and is loyal to those she trusts and cares about. She’s brave and strong and I just want her and The Roach to be happy!

Vivi • Hufflepuff

Vivi is absolutely a Hufflepuff. According to the Pottermore site, “Hufflepuffs value hard work, patience, loyalty, and fair play.” While Vivi might not seem to value hard work and patience at first glance, anyone can see she’s loyal and mislikes backstabbing and secret plots. And while seeming frivolous and flippant, I think at her core she is dedicated to the people and causes she cares about.

Madoc • Gryffindor

Controversial take, I know! Just let me explain before you come to me with your pitchforks. Madoc is married to his sense of honor and bravery. It just so happens that he has a very specific sense of honor. Madoc is courageous, brave, and determined, and just because he’s using those traits to further his own cause doesn’t make them any less his. Every villain thinks he is the hero of his own story, and Madoc is no different. Madoc is determined to be King not only because he desires courage, but because he genuinely thinks he will be a better King than anyone else. While his reasoning is faulty at best, the traits he possesses are, in fact, Gryffindor traits.

Oak • Unknown

Why? Because he’s not 11 yet, so we aren’t even sure if he’s a wizard…

Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.

To win a place at the Court, she must defy him—and face the consequences.

In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.

You must be strong enough to strike and strike and strike again without tiring.

The first lesson is to make yourself strong.

After the jaw-dropping revelation that Oak is the heir to Faerie, Jude must keep her younger brother safe. To do so, she has bound the wicked king, Cardan, to her, and made herself the power behind the throne. Navigating the constantly shifting political alliances of Faerie would be difficult enough if Cardan were easy to control. But he does everything in his power to humiliate and undermine her even as his fascination with her remains undiminished.

When it becomes all too clear that someone close to Jude means to betray her, threatening her own life and the lives of everyone she loves, Jude must uncover the traitor and fight her own complicated feelings for Cardan to maintain control as a mortal in a Faerie world.