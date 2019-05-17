I Built a Playlist According to Each Character from The Diviners
If you’ve read The Diviners series, (and if you haven’t, what are you even?) then you know music plays a major part in the lives of each character. The 1920’s are synonymous with the rise of jazz and dance clubs, the decade commonly being referred to as “The Jazz Age.” But I will openly admit that my knowledge of the 20’s foxtrots, charlestons, and ragtimes is extremely limited. Honestly, all my knowledge of music from the 20’s comes from reading The Diviners series.
So, I decided to make modern playlists for the characters from The Diviners. Did I channel Evie’s look-at-me Leo energy? Yes. Did I tap into Jericho’s intellectual sad-boi vibe? Absolutely. Did I relish in Memphis’s love-struck poetic disposition. You know it. And did I dive into Theta’s survive-against-all-the-odds-and-come-out-stronger badass attitude to bring you a pump-up playlist for the ages? YOU BET-SKI.
Be warned: some of these song have bad words… listen at your own peril!
Evie O’NEill
-
In Love With A Camera – The Struts
-
Chandelier – Sia
-
Body Electric – Lana Del Rey
Jericho Jones
-
Ring Of Fire – Johnny Cash
-
Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley
-
Pray For Me – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
Sam Lloyd
-
Make It Right – BTS
-
Swing Swing – The All-American Rejects
-
Tequila – The Champs
Memphis Campbell
-
Adore You – Harry Styles
-
Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) – The Weeknd
-
Halo – Beyonce
Theta Knight
-
Diamonds – Megan Thee Stallion and Normani
-
Look At Her Now – Selena Gomez
-
Survivor – Destiny’s Child
Henry Dubois
-
Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
-
Chanel – Frank Ocean
-
Lucky Strike – Troye Sivan
Mabel rose
-
Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
-
I Knew You Were Trouble. – Taylor Swift
-
I Fought the Law – The Clash
Ling Chan
-
You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette
-
Womxnly (玫瑰少年)– Jolin Tsai
-
Girls Like Girls – Hayley Kiyoko