13 Tweets That Show What It’s like Waiting for The Queen of Nothing

The Queen of Nothing is nearly here, and the wait has been ROUGH. Trust me, I know. My reaction to the end of The Wicked King was captured real time:





We know you’ve been waiting (im)patiently like champs, and for most of you, your only outlet has been announcing your frustration and fear on Twitter. I mean after that last cliffhanger, what’s gonna happen to our faerie faves? All bets are off on this last book, and I mean that for real. But while there’s no telling who will die (or live) in this series, we can all say that ending is gonna be bombastic in true Holly Black style. But until we have the book in our hands, let’s just waltz down twitter lane, and see what our fellow FotA fangirls and guys have had to say about their excitement.

This person who is new to the pain.

Y’all. I just finished reading #TheWickedKing and all I can say is 😱

November and #Queenofnothing can’t come fast enough. — Erin Ogilvie-Fisher (@eogilviefisher) October 26, 2019





Pleading to Holly probably won’t help you.

dear Holly, help us all hold till November — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐝✰ (@rykekarev) August 13, 2019





There are just too many unanswered questions.

I feel your pain.

Finished wicked king about 20 seconds ago and I am here to say that I am NOT okay and I am going to cry at every #OutofContextQueenofNothing post ever — syendy (@sudney35) January 20, 2019





A nice effort.

Petition for Novl to release all of The Queen of Nothing for the next #OutofContextQueenofNothing — Hannah Moore (@Hannahkm423) July 26, 2019

These books should come with a book hangover warning!

Just read #wickedking in 48 hours and I think I’m just going to stare at the wall until #queenofnothing gets here. @hollyblack #bookhangover — The Married Cat Lady (@HollyMonroy) October 23, 2019

You warning all your friends of your upcoming plans:

I mean, thank goodness for the good Samaritans out there:

saving your miserable, mortal lives since 2018 https://t.co/PgtKhnZFSz — IncorrectCruelPrince (@IncorrectCruelP) August 2, 2019

And yeah, sure you’ve been annoying your friends and family for months.

Me hypothesizing the plot of the queen of nothing based on personal headcannons and @TheNovl s #OutofContextQueenOfNothing tweets while my friends and family are forced to listen to my random outbursts pic.twitter.com/Y4U2YWh32g — FELIZ NA’VIDAD 🎄 (@pharmd23) September 8, 2019

But the countdown isn’t that far away.

@TheNovl thanks to your #OutofContextQueenofNothing I had to make this because I can’t take it anymore pic.twitter.com/umBCqMuHtT — lauren shack (@lshack7) June 19, 2019

We know the wait has been hard.

Also me waiting till November. pic.twitter.com/oHpQrFtrH3 — Jessica C. Melo (@jessicacmelo28) July 26, 2019

But just think of this:

WAIT #queenofnothing comes out in less than a MONTH!!??? pic.twitter.com/awq11yjzZh — Brooke S (@BrookeJSauthor) October 24, 2019

It’s nearly here! But until the book is out in the world, you can find me in a corner, crying.



