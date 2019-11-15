We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

13 Tweets That Show What It’s like Waiting for The Queen of Nothing

By Savannah .Kennelly

The Queen of Nothing is nearly here, and the wait has been ROUGH. Trust me, I know. My reaction to the end of The Wicked King was captured real time:


We know you’ve been waiting (im)patiently like champs, and for most of you, your only outlet has been announcing your frustration and fear on Twitter. I mean after that last cliffhanger, what’s gonna happen to our faerie faves? All bets are off on this last book, and I mean that for real. But while there’s no telling who will die (or live) in this series, we can all say that ending is gonna be bombastic in true Holly Black style. But until we have the book in our hands, let’s just waltz down twitter lane, and see what our fellow FotA fangirls and guys have had to say about their excitement.

This person who is new to the pain.


Pleading to Holly probably won’t help you.


tenor (2).gif

There are just too many unanswered questions.

I feel your pain.


tenor (3).gif

A nice effort.

These books should come with a book hangover warning!

You warning all your friends of your upcoming plans:

I mean, thank goodness for the good Samaritans out there:

And yeah, sure you’ve been annoying your friends and family for months.

But the countdown isn’t that far away.

We know the wait has been hard.

But just think of this:

It’s nearly here! But until the book is out in the world, you can find me in a corner, crying.