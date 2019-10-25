We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

NOVL at YALLFest 2019

By Emilie Polster

Omg omg omg omg—it’s almost November, which means it’s time for another YALLFest! Even though this will be my third time down in Charleston, my excitement to see all y’all book lovers (and to eat the amazing biscuits) never falters. We have our friends from JIMMY Patterson with us again this year, and boy, do we have quite the lineup for y’all in both giveaways and author panels. Just so y’all can plan ahead for your day of getting great reads, cool swag, and meeting all the lovely authors, here’s the booth schedule and our authors’ panels. See y’all in two weeks!

Note: booth schedule only notes ARC giveaways—there will also be password giveaways, title-specific swag, and more, so keep an eye on @thenovl and @jimmy_books for more!


YALLFest


YALLFest Author Panels

ALL DAY • Enter to Win

  • YALLFest exclusive NOVLbox

  • YALLFest exclusive JIMMYbox

  • Holly Black curated NOVLbox

9:00 AM • Join NOVL Nation

  • Buttons

  • Tote bags

  • Water bottles

  • YALLFest exclusive item (!)

10:00 AM • Girl Power Hour

11:00 AM • Let’s Get Real

1:00 PM • Best Book Friends

2:00 PM • Middle Grade Adventures

3:00 PM • Lollipop, Lollipop

4:00 PM • You’re Such a Treat

  • Special local Charleston treats (!)

  • Hang out with Team NOVL and JIMMY