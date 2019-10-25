NOVL at YALLFest 2019

Omg omg omg omg—it’s almost November, which means it’s time for another YALLFest! Even though this will be my third time down in Charleston, my excitement to see all y’all book lovers (and to eat the amazing biscuits) never falters. We have our friends from JIMMY Patterson with us again this year, and boy, do we have quite the lineup for y’all in both giveaways and author panels. Just so y’all can plan ahead for your day of getting great reads, cool swag, and meeting all the lovely authors, here’s the booth schedule and our authors’ panels. See y’all in two weeks!

Note: booth schedule only notes ARC giveaways—there will also be password giveaways, title-specific swag, and more, so keep an eye on @thenovl and @jimmy_books for more!









ALL DAY • Enter to Win

YALLFest exclusive NOVLbox

YALLFest exclusive JIMMYbox

Holly Black curated NOVLbox

9:00 AM • Join NOVL Nation

Buttons

Tote bags

Water bottles

YALLFest exclusive item (!)

10:00 AM • Girl Power Hour

11:00 AM • Let’s Get Real

The PLAIN Janes by Cecil Castellucci and Jim Rugg

They Went Left by Monica Hesse

You’re Next by Kylie Schachte

1:00 PM • Best Book Friends

Most Likely by Sarah Watson

Trinkets by Kirsten Smith

2:00 PM • Middle Grade Adventures

3:00 PM • Lollipop, Lollipop

4:00 PM • You’re Such a Treat

Special local Charleston treats (!)

Hang out with Team NOVL and JIMMY