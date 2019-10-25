NOVL at YALLFest 2019
Omg omg omg omg—it’s almost November, which means it’s time for another YALLFest! Even though this will be my third time down in Charleston, my excitement to see all y’all book lovers (and to eat the amazing biscuits) never falters. We have our friends from JIMMY Patterson with us again this year, and boy, do we have quite the lineup for y’all in both giveaways and author panels. Just so y’all can plan ahead for your day of getting great reads, cool swag, and meeting all the lovely authors, here’s the booth schedule and our authors’ panels. See y’all in two weeks!
Note: booth schedule only notes ARC giveaways—there will also be password giveaways, title-specific swag, and more, so keep an eye on @thenovl and @jimmy_books for more!
ALL DAY • Enter to Win
YALLFest exclusive NOVLbox
YALLFest exclusive JIMMYbox
Holly Black curated NOVLbox
9:00 AM • Join NOVL Nation
Buttons
Tote bags
Water bottles
YALLFest exclusive item (!)
10:00 AM • Girl Power Hour
Sword in the Stars by Cori McCarthy and Amy Rose Capetta
Throw Like a Girl by Sarah Henning
The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Bartlett
11:00 AM • Let’s Get Real
The PLAIN Janes by Cecil Castellucci and Jim Rugg
They Went Left by Monica Hesse
You’re Next by Kylie Schachte
1:00 PM • Best Book Friends
Most Likely by Sarah Watson
Trinkets by Kirsten Smith
2:00 PM • Middle Grade Adventures
Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera, illustrated by Elle Power
Jacky Ha-Ha: A Graphic Novel by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, adapted by Adam Rau and Betty Tang
The Only Black Girls in Town by Brandy Colbert
What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon by Henry Clark
3:00 PM • Lollipop, Lollipop
Camp by L. C. Rosen
Dear Universe by Florence Gonsalves
Throw Like a Girl by Sarah Henning
This Is My Brain in Love by I. W. Gregorio
4:00 PM • You’re Such a Treat
Special local Charleston treats (!)
Hang out with Team NOVL and JIMMY