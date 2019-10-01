Was anyone else gutted by the news that The 100 will be ending with season 7? Well, I’m very upset, even though it feels as though season 6 only just ended. And while I know I’ve got some time before The 100 leaves forever, I’m already mourning and you can’t stop me. The only thing that can stop me is throwing myself head-long into another fandom… perhaps another Kass Morgan fandom? That’s right, I am going to obsess over Light Years to help numb the pain! So here is my dream cast for Light Years/Supernova.





Lana Condor as Vesper





Wallis Day as Orelia





Ansel Elgort as Ward





Clive Owen as Commander Stepney





Aaron Pierre as Cormak





Ross Lynch as Dash





Tati Gabrielle as Brill





Carla Gugino as General Greet





Brandon Perea as Arran





Dev Patel as Zafir





Maggie Q as Admiral Haze