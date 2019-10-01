We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

My Dream Cast for Light Years + Supernova

By Savannah .Kennelly

Was anyone else gutted by the news that The 100 will be ending with season 7? Well, I’m very upset, even though it feels as though season 6 only just ended. And while I know I’ve got some time before The 100 leaves forever, I’m already mourning and you can’t stop me. The only thing that can stop me is throwing myself head-long into another fandom… perhaps another Kass Morgan fandom? That’s right, I am going to obsess over Light Years to help numb the pain! So here is my dream cast for Light Years/Supernova.


Lana Condor as Vesper


Wallis+Day+-+Orelia.jpg

Wallis Day as Orelia


Ansel+Elgort-Ward.jpg

Ansel Elgort as Ward


Clive Owen as Commander Stepney


Aaron+Pierre+-+Cormak.jpg

Aaron Pierre as Cormak


Ross+Lynch+-+Dash.jpg

Ross Lynch as Dash


Screen+Shot+2019-10-01+at+5.29.44+PM.jpg

Tati Gabrielle as Brill


Screen+Shot+2019-10-01+at+5.42.48+PM.jpg

Carla Gugino as General Greet


Brandon Perea as Arran


Dev Patel as Zafir


Maggie Q as Admiral Haze