Books That Will 100% Make You Cry in Public

I am a total cry baby. I cry all the time. If there’s an ASPCA commercial, a really sweet movie, a military surprise homecoming, when the barista remembers my order on a really tough day—tears! But I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Sometimes a good cry really helps you release your emotions.

Here are a few titles that will give you that cathartic cry session, no matter where you are. You’ve been warned!





If you’ve seen the show, read the book. If you haven’t seen the show, read the book. This coming-of-age story is perfect for teens and adults alike, and is especially poignant in these tough times, to remind us all that we are not alone.

Also, I don’t (actually I do, but prepare for the waterworks) recommend you listen to the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack while reading. ::SOB::





Emily X.R. Pan’s beautiful writing is enough to evoke tears on its own, but this stunning story of one girl’s journey into her family history following the death of her mother by suicide, is heart wrenching and hopeful at the same time.





BY MONICA HESSE

Not to generalize but if it’s a WWII story, you can guarantee I’ll be crying. But this time, there are not only tears of sadness, but also of hope. Tears of joy in the little moments, and in seeing the resiliency and the bravery we have within ourselves. Monica Hesse’s writing is not only amazingly well-researched, but gripping and hopeful.





It’s the night before leaving for college—HELLO! GOODBYE! All of the tears. This story follows one couple as they visit familiar places and relive their relationship’s history, deciding how permanent their goodbye is going to be, as they pack up for a new life adventure. Whether you haven’t experienced a big move or decision like this yet, or you remember it all too well, this one definitely hits all the happy/sad notes. Really just pick up any Jennifer E. Smith novel and you’re set! (As long as you also have tissues!)





BY SARAH HENSTRA

It’s a weekly pen pal assignment, that turns into a friendship, that turns into love. OBVIOUSLY, tears are going to be shed. When two classmates are randomly assigned to write letters to each other, they have no idea what’s in store. As if trying to navigate high school isn’t difficult enough, these two must deal with bullying, family issues, and more, all while trying to figure out and maintain this new relationship.





BY RONNI DAVIS

Ronni Davis had no business breaking our hearts like this in her DEBUT! But she did, and here we are, LOVING it. There’s the magical summer romance, first love, and epic heartbreak. And then just when you think you can move on—boom—that one person appears again. What do you do? What would you do? All questions you ask yourself, as you wipe your eyes, and read this passionate story.