I Created a Playlist for Each of the Strange the Dreamer Characters

You know what I like almost as much as re-reading my favorite books? Making and listening to playlists dedicated to my favorite books! So in this episode of Savannah Has Decided to Do Something And Her Leo Self Will Shove It in Your Faces Until We’ve Paid Attention, I’ve decided to create playlists for each of the characters from Strange the Dreamer. You’re welcome.

*Fair warning. Some of these songs are explicit.*

Lazlo Strange

· Daydreamer – Aurora

· Steady As She Goes – Sky Sailing

· How I Go – Yellowcard

· Tremble For My Beloved – Collective Soul

· Kryptonite – 3 Doors Down

Sarai

· Cosmic Love – Florence + The Machine

· Death Stranding – CHVRCHES, Death Stranding: Timefall

· Find Me – Trinix

· Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

· zZz – Droeloe

Thyon Nero

· Creep – Radiohead

· Glitter & Gold – Barns Courtney

· Save Yourself – Stabbing Westward

· Blood Hands – Royal Blood

· BITE – Troye Sivan

Sparrow

· Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

· Her Morning Elegance – Oren Lavie

· Cardigan – Taylor Swift

· Breathe (2 AM) – Anna Nalick

· Fast Car – Tracy Chapman

Feral

· Fever – Peggy Lee

· Girls/Fast Cars – The Wombats

· Crimson & Clover – Tommy James & The Shondells

· Body Talks – The Struts

· You Know Me Too Well – Nothing But Thieves

Ruby

· Mirrorball – Taylor Swift

· Temporary High – Syence, Heather Sommer

· Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

· Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce

· Va Va Voom – Nicki Minaj

Minya

· Gravedigger – MXMS

· If I Had A Heart – Fever Ray

· in the dark – Bring Me The Horizon

· I Tokuni – Eivor

· You Should See Me In a Crown – Billie Eilish

Eril-Fane

· I Gave You All – Mumford & Sons

· Savior – Rise Against

· Up In The Air – 30 Seconds to Mars

· Paint It, Black – The Rolling Stones

· My Own Soul’s Warning – The Killers