Reading the Stars: September 2020 Horoscopes

September, the official end of the summer. The Monday of the year as everything seems to start over and rebrand. It’s in with the sweaters and coco and out with the bathing suits and popsicles (sigh)! However, the stars don’t really rely on temperature changes but they do go off of energies and let me tell you…this month is already shaping up to be wild. In other words you’re going to need a book or two to slow things down and make your mind get some downtime (if downtime is even a real thing, who knows). So without further ado, here’s what the stars are telling you to read…





Virgo





by Christina Hammonds Reed

Happy Birthday my Virgos!! We are in your season!

This book is one for the ages, one of those books that when you pick it up, there’s nothing more to do but keep reading. That’s it. Your mind will NOT let you do anything else. Trust me, I’ve tried. So my Virgo peeps, who I know must always be doing something and planning everything from lunchtime meals to A-list galas. Do your minds a favor for your birthday season and pick up this book. For then you can, for once, just sit in the present with this fabulous book, and stop trying to plan the future, like we all know you love to do.





Libra





by Katrina leno

I’m sorry to say Libra friends, but it looks like you will have quarantine birthdays like the rest of us which is horrid (see what I did there, ha!). Though, consider reading this thriller that will cause you to pause the actual horrors in the world and focus in on all the little details this book leaves for you. This month, you will be all about the surprises and spontaneity. 90% will be in this book. The other 10% I’m sure the rest of 2020 will take care of for you.





Scorpio





by sarah rees brennan, created by c.s. pacat, illustrated by johanna the mad

What’s up Scorpios? The stars aren’t feeling you to be very still this month. Adventure is in your path. I know, books might not seem like the right thing to give someone who can’t sit still and is on the go. However, Fence is a novel filled with action on every page and packed with illustrations. You’ll literally feel like you are going somewhere while in your little reading nook. See? There is a way to have it all!





Sagittarius





by Ellie marney

Sleep. Have you heard of it, Sagittarius? Yeah, let’s try and do more of that please. This month you are restless and can’t seem to get comfortable in situations which may be causing you to be a tad…well, tired. This book isn’t actually about people not getting enough sleep but might rather keep you up even more, sorry. Though I have a feeling you will thank me because two teenagers teaming up with the FBI to track down juvenile serial killers sounds like a ride I’d really like to take. So if you can’t sleep, you mind of as well enjoy the thrills, right?





Capricorn





by libba bray

A YA historical paranormal set in NYC during the Roaring 20s with murder, mysticism, mystery. Do I need to say much, else? There is nothing better than a mesmerizing historical fiction and my earth dwelling friends, this month you are hungry for learning. You can’t get enough of educating yourself and you want to explore other periods of time. As the one you are in seems to be too still for you at the moment (hmm, I wonder why).





Aquarius





My lovely Aquarius’, you are feeling most generous with your wisdom this month. You want to talk and shout from the rooftops your knowledge to help others be aware. Possibly shouting out how to properly wear a mask or what healthy diets to abide by. I would expect nothing less from one of the most intelligent star signs. However, be careful on who you share your advice with. Like I said, this month is going to throw lots of people for a spin so cover your bases. Read all about Jack as he had to learn this the hard way.





pisces





by ronni davis

Don’t worry Pieces, amongst all the crazies going on, I still managed to find a heartwarming one for ya! This book seriously makes you want to just find someone to hug as two teens who are torn apart one summer by prejudice and mental illness, find each other once again. Heartbreak, tears, first loves and all-around sentimental feels, this novel will not disappoint your sensitive side that I know you love to get in tuned with when going into characters’ worlds.





Aries





by kelly mcwilliams

So basically, everyone really needs to sit down and read this book or stand up and read, whatever. There is no sense of normality in 2020, I get it. This book really understands us as it’s set in a pandemic world as well. However, Aries, I gave it to you because like Agnes, you will not take defeat. This girl escapes a cult, only to realize the world outside of it is undergoing a pandemic. Aries, you have been through it, lately! And yet, “can’t” just isn’t in your vocabulary. You lead your own path. Even if you don’t know where you’re going at the moment, you know Emerald City isn’t far and you’ll get there eventually as long as you keep walking.





Taurus





by matthew quick

Hit the ground running, Taurus. You always do. You have a busy month and you just figure the only way out is through and your friends are your saviors at this time. In this book when things get really hard for Amber, the people she’s met along the way bring back the hope she thought she lost. When everything starts to seem like it’s closing in for you, Taurus, your friends will rescue you somehow. So, don’t be afraid to yell for the rope.





Gemini





My Geminis, my peeps! This month you are feeling confident and ok, a little fabulous too! Don’t let those pretty eyes fool your zoom attendees either because you are working whatever you’ve got going on. Make sure people see past your looks, let them know what you can do. Have then look even past what you say (which is a lot, us Geminis always have something to say) and SHOW them who you are. Make everyone understand you are the life of the party and always will be. This book and you both hold the same lesson and same energy; once you befriend us, you won’t regret it.





Cancer





Ok, this book is one of those books that is so great and so powerful but it just makes you really want to ball your eyes out at some points. At least, that was my feeling. Now, Cancers, as sweet and gentle as you are, I know there is that power in there and this month you are showing it by juggling the hats of a million people. I also know you appreciate a good novel that really wants to make you cry and smile all the same.





LEO





by chris colfer

Coming down from the high that was your season such a short time ago, you’re wondering why time can’t just chill out for a minute, Leo lions. I’m here to tell you we are all thinking that. In A Tale of Witchcraft, Brystal is wondering the same thing as a new witch arrives at the academy and the celebrations are cut short. So, like Brystal, we must make the most out of it and spread a little magic. Wink wink!!