Books to Help You Recover From Your Post-Midnight Sun Book Hangover

Y’all. When I finished Midnight Sun, the book hangover was REAL. I was listless, heartbroken, and thoroughly sleep-deprived. But we all know what the best cure for a book hangover is. That’s right. Some of that hair-of-the-dog goodness – aka more books! But what to read after MIDNIGHT SUN?! Well, don’t you worry your pretty little head because I got you! Here are some books to help you recover from that sweet, sweet Midnight Sun book hangover!





by Stephenie Meyer

I mean, you had to see this one coming, right? It’s pretty self-explanatory, but if you’re thirsting for some more of your favorite vamps, why not just re-read the original series? If you’re like me and reread Twilight before you read Midnight Sun, then there’s always the rest of the Saga!





This paranormal romance between a human boy and Supernatural girl set in the South will surely have you at the edge of your seat and give you another romance to swoon over. Ethan and Lena give off big Edward and Bella energy and their romance is just as fraught as it is beautiful. Ethan Wate, who has been counting the months until he can escape from the tiny town of Gatlin, is haunted by dreams of a beautiful girl he’s never met. When Lena Duchannes moves to town, he is inexplicably drawn to her. But Lena guards a dark secret – a curse that has haunted her family for generations. Even in the overgrown gardens, murky swamps and crumbling graveyards of the forgotten South, some secrets refuse to stay hidden.





by Holly Black

If you’re looking for more vampires in your life, may I introduce you to The Coldest Girl in Coldtown? These vampires might be very different from the ones in the Twilight Saga, but they’re no less compelling – or bloodthirsty. In Tana’s world, walled cities called Coldtowns quarantine vampires and humans, who mingle in a decadent and bloody dance and broadcast their violent shenanigans across the globe. There’s just one catch. Once you enter a Coldtown, you can never leave. One morning after a perfectly ordinary party, Tana awakes surrounded by corpses. The only other survivors are her exasperating ex-boyfriend, now infected, and a mysterious boy burdened with a terrible secret. Tana must race against the clock to save the three of them the only way she knows how – by going straight into the wicked, opulent heart of Coldtown itself.





by Renee Ahdieh

Historical vampy romance? What better to help you out of your Midnight Sun bookhangover? 1872 New Orleans is a city ruled by the dead. But to seventeen-year-old Celine, it’s a refuge after she’s forced to flee her life as a dressmaker in Paris. She soon becomes embroiled in the city’s glitzy underworld, known as La Cour des Lions. But when the body of a girl is found in their lair, Celine become suspicious of their enigmatic and charismatic leader Sébastien Saint Germain. When more bodies are discovered, each murder more gruesome than the last, Celine is sure the serial killer has her in his sights – and may even be the young man who has stolen her heart.





by Laini Taylor

Wonderfully romantic and beautifully written, Strange the Dreamer is a particular favorite of Stephenie’s! And honestly, same. This book will transport you to a wonderfully beautiful land of layered mysteries, and at the center is a love story thick with star-crossed tragedy, beauty, and the kind of magic that can only come from dreams. Lazlo Strange, war orphan and junior librarian, has always been obsessed with the mythic lost city of Weep. When a stunning opportunity presents itself in the form of a hero called the Godslayer and a band of legendary warriors, he must seize his chance or lose his dream forever. But what happened to Weep two hundred years ago to cut it off from the rest of the world? And who is the blue-skinned goddess who keeps appearing in Lazlo’s dreams? In Weep, the past is as real as the ghosts who haunt the citadel of murdered gods and Lazlo may find his dream is more than it may seem.





by Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner

Another tale of star-crossed love, only this time in SPACE. When the luxury spaceliner Icarus is yanked out of hyperspace and plummets into the nearest planet, Lilac LaRoux and Tarver Merendsen seem to be the lone survivors. Lilac is the daughter of the richest man in the universe. Tarver comes from nothing and made his name as a war hero. But together, they must make a tortuous journey across the eerie terrain to seek help. As they journey together, they find a strange blessing in the tragedy that threw them together. With no hope of a future together in their own world, they begin to wonder if they would they be better off staying on the strange planet they’re stuck on. But everything changes when they uncover the truth behind the chilling whispers that haunt their every step.