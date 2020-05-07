10 things also named Midnight Sun that you can enjoy while you pine for Midnight Sun

First of all, it should be mentioned that I have not stopped giggling since MIDNIGHT SUN was announced. As a longtime fan of all things Twilight, this is an absolute dream come true. Waiting until August for the book release is going to be TORTURE — so to make the time pass a little quicker, here is a list of 10 other things also called Midnight Sun!

Before I really begin, let’s pause for a brief astronomy lesson:

The term “midnight sun” refers to the phenomenon experienced during the summer months in and around the Arctic Circle when the sun never sets, resulting in constant daylight. This occurs because the earth’s tilt along the axis is directed more towards the sun. MIDNIGHT SUN is a very fitting title for TWILIGHT told from Edward’s perspective, as he never sleeps, thus experiencing endless days!

On with the list:





Afflicted with a rare disease that makes sunlight deadly, 17-year-old Katie Price is stuck inside during the day. At night, Katie can go out safely and enjoys playing her guitar at a local train station. One night, Charlie Reed (Katie’s longtime crush) notices her playing the guitar, and thus begins their exciting romantic whirlwind!

The movie, starring Bella Thorne (YES, THAT’S RIGHT—BELLA!!!), tells the same story as the book by Trish Cook. It is important to note that this story also takes place in Washington State (PNW REPRESENT!), and there are references to Katie being like a vampire, as she cannot be outside during the day.





This is the original Japanese movie that inspired the 2018 US book and movie adaptations. After the seeing great success in Japan, Taiyô no uta became a television mini-series, and launched actress and singer, Yui’s music career.





Did someone say K-pop? You bet I did! Watch and listen to Seven O’Clock’s Midnight Sun and bask in their beautiful style, poppin’ vocals, and glorious dance moves!





MORE K-POP! HECK YES!!! Listen to B2ST’s 5th mini album, titled—you guessed it—Midnight Sun!





This crazy expensive eyeshadow palette from Sephora is gorgeous! I shall ogle it from a distance.

Your one-stop shop for jewelry, crystals, incense, and home décor!





The Midnight Sun paint color by Dunn-Edwards Paint is a stunningly moody, dusky blue. Why not repaint your room while waiting for August to arrive? This is a fabulous color to help you embrace your inner Edward.





9. TOWARD THE MIDNIGHT SUN by Eoin Dempsey

The story begins in 1897 SEATTLE, where Anna Denton has recently agreed to marry a rich Klondike gold rush guy, Henry Bradwell, in an effort to help her family out of their financial troubles. Anna has to make her way up—passing through Alaska—to meet Henry in Dawson City, Yukon and thrilling historical fiction adventure ensues.

Every June, people gather to the streets for 12 hours of live music, yummy food, craft sales, gold panning, sled dog puppy meet and greets, BBQ cook offs, and more! Although the festival is cancelled this year, it definitely sounds like a fun thing to keep in mind for next year. I once went to Fairbanks in the winter and really enjoyed my time there. I’m sure it’s even better in the summer!