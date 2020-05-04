Vampire books to help sate your thirst while you wait for Midnight Sun

YOU. GUYS. MIDNIGHT. SUN. It’s HAPPENING!!

Tbh, I have no idea what to do with myself. And if you’re wondering, no, I have not read it, and no, I cannot read it. So I too am stuck in that limbo of waiting for this book to come out. What will I do while I wait? Read more vampire books of course! So get ready to dive into the world of sexy bloodsucking beasts because I’ve got a vampire TBR that will help you survive until Midnight Sun arrives.





by Stephenie Meyer

I mean, duh. A twilight re-read is in order to help prep for the new book. And if its your first time picking up this classic I have two things to say to you. One, where have you been? And two, welcome and prepare yourself for a love-story for the ages!





by Holly Black

You may know Holly’s faerie tales (if you don’t, do yourself a favor and get on that), but she has also explored the world of vampires! But unlike in Twilight, this book is set in a world where the existence of vampires is known and even the fodder of reality tv. They’ve been quarantined behind walled cities known as Coldtowns. And once you enter a Coldtown, you can never leave. When Tana wakes up after a perfectly ordinary party surrounded by corpses, she must enter a race against the clock to save herself and the only other survivors, her annoyingly disarming ex and a mysterious boy with dark secrets – by going straight to the wicked, opulent heart of Coldtown itself.





by Renee Ahdieh

Historical fiction vampires? Yes please! 1872, New Orelans. A city ruled by the dead. To seventeen-year-old Celine Rousseau, it’s a haven after she is forced to flee her life as a dress-maker in Paris. She quickly becomes enamored with the city’s rich culture and embroiled with La Cour des Lions, the city’s glittering underworld. But when the bodies start piling up, New Orleans is gripped in terror cause by a serial killer – who Celine is certain is coming for her.





by P. C. Cast and Kristin Cast

Sixteen-year-old Zoey Redbird is no average fledgling. She’s been Marked by a Vampire Tracker and holds affinities for all five elements. But she’s not the only fledgling in the House of Night with special powers. Through the series, we follow Zoey navigate her new school, new enemies, and life as a fledgling in a world where vampires are known, but still unbelievably mysterious. And, of course, sexy.





by Darren Shan

Less romantic, more horror-centric, Cirque du Freak is another YA vampire classic about one boy’s descent into the bloody world of vampires. When Darren and his best friend Steve get tickets to the wonderfully gothic freak show, Cirque Du Freak, little could Darren know that their night out would be more than just that. Steve recognizes one of the performers, Mr. Crepsly, is a vampire, and confronts him with a disturbing plea. Darren is pulled along into the monstrous maw of the vampire underworld