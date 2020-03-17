YA Based on Irish Folklore for St. Patrick’s Day

I love Irish folklore. I mean, with a last name like Kennelly, how could I not? While my family is only Irish through association (we were the bad Irish, kicked out and sent down under to Australia for bank robbing. That’s not confirmed, but I like that story more than the alternative that the family just immigrated), I’ve always loved trying to connect with my deep Irish roots through story and folklore. And while I might not have realized it at the time, a lot of the YA I read has a lot of deeply set Irish roots. So here are some of my favorites most steeped in the legends of the Emerald Isle!





The only thing that matters to seventeen-year-old Dayna Walsh is ascending the ranks to full-fledged witch. But as she struggles with her somatic OCD, the result of being outed as bisexual in her conservative Irish town, and the return of her long-absent mother, her plans to ascend are complicated. A rival coven, rumored to have a sordid history with black magic, comes to town with premonitions of death. Dayna gains a rival in the bewitchingly frustrating Meiner King, granddaughter to the coven’s leader. And when a witch ends up murdered by the hands of an elusive serial killer, Dayna and Meiner will find themselves in a complex web of witches and gods. Combining modern witchcraft and ancient Celtic mythology, Witches of Ash and Ruin has the perfect blend of modern horror and old-world myth to feed your craving for a deliciously dark tale.





We all know I love Holly Black with a passion. Her book Tithe was one of the first YA books I ever read. One of the things I love about her fairie books is their ties to Celtic folklore and myth. Many, indeed I think all, of the fey in her books come from real-life folklore and stories. For example, hobs feature in the books and are mythological house-spirits that could be helpful or nuisances, depending upon how the humans of the house treat them. The same is true of Selkies, Pookas, and the High Fae, which have a whole slew of rules and a cannon of stories from Ireland and surrounding countries. I love how these books have those little nods and winks if you have experience with Celtic lore, but they can be thoroughly enjoyed without any knowledge of Irish folk stories too!





Sweet Black Waves by Kristina Perez

Inspired by the star-crossed story of Tristan and Isolde, this book tells the story of Branwen, lady-in-waiting to the princess Isolde. The legend of Tristan and Isolde goes back to the age of King Arthur, and perhaps even earlier. And while there are many versions of the legend, Isolde is always an Irish princess who falls in love with the enemy. But rather than telling the tale of our mis-fated pair, Sweet Black Waves focuses upon Branwen, whose healing powers save her enemy and open her heart to peace. But the princess is not so easily convinced, and so begins a tragic spiral of love, heartbreak, and deception.





The Call by Peadar O Guilin

3 minutes and 4 seconds. The length of time every teenager is “Called,” from the moment they vanish to the moment they reappear. 9 out of 10 return dead. Nessa, Megan, and Anto are at a training school to give them some chance of fighting back, but once the Grey Land takes you, there’s no telling if you’ll survive it or the Sidhe, the most beautiful, terrible people you will ever see. Steeped in Irish lore and mythology, The Call is a horror guaranteed to keep you up at night. It leans into the terrifying side of the Sidhe, also known as the fey. If you’re looking for a book that will have you lining your windows with salt, this is it! (Author’s note: I’m not sure lining your windows with salt would actually keep the fey away from you. Seeing a how they are creatures of folklore though, perhaps better safe than sorry.)





Never Contented Things by Sarah Porter

Yet another very dark, very twisted fey fantasy, Never Contented Things follows foster siblings Josh and Ksenia, trapped by Prince and his fairy courtiers. They are seductive, cruel, and bored of the tedium of the centuries. Drawn to the vivid, human emotions of Josh and Ksenia, their undying love for each other and their passion for life, Prince will stop at nothing to possess them. And when the siblings learn that the fairies’ gifts come at a terrible price, they must risk everything to gain their freedom. I love a good, creepy fey book, and I love how this book along with The Call take faeries back to their mysterious, very scary roots.





The Dark is Rising Sequence by Susan Cooper

Based upon Celtic, English and Arthurian legend, The Dark is Rising sequence begins with Over Sea, Under Stone. On holiday in Cornwall, the three Drew children discover an ancient map in the attic of the house they’re staying in. A magical map, the key to finding the grail, a source of power used to fight the forces of evil known as the Dark. Over the course of several more books, we meet Will Stanton, a boy with immense powers and a great responsibility, and how all of their fates are tied together in what will be the ultimate battle between Light and Dark. While these books deal more with the mythology of the British Isles, Celtic myth is woven throughout.