Our Favorite YA Superheroes (and Villains)

If you are anything like me, you spend A LOT of time daydreaming about hopping through the pages of your favorite books and running around with your favorite literary champions. Some heroes (and villains) wear capes, some have magical powers, and some are simply clever. Crystal Cestari’s SUPER ADJACENT provides a fresh new take on the supers who save the world. So, if you are feeling superhero-fever, here are some of my favorite hero-esque books to satisfy your cravings.





Claire has always dreamed of working alongside superheroes, so when she lands an internship in Chicago at Warrior Nation (WarNat) she is eager to show everyone what she’s got. However, at WarNat, things are not quite as perfect they seem. Bridgette (girlfriend of a famous hero named the Vaporizer) steps in to mentor Claire, and the two of them find a whole lot more trouble in their path. When heroes begin to disappear, it is up to Bridgette and Claire to fix the situation and save the day.





https://www.thenovl.com/readthanos?rq=Thanos

Yes, everyone knows Thanos as a supervillain, but in this novel, we begin to understand why Thanos is the way he is. Misunderstood, in exile, and with a mission to save the world, Thanos is set on returning to his home before it is too late.





Since we have a Marvel superhero (or villain?), we obviously need to feature a DC one as well! Did you know that Leigh Bardugo wrote a book about Wonder Woman??? Well now you do! WONDER WOMAN: WAR BRINGER is part of the DC Icons series and tells a new story of Princess Diana of the Amazons and her quest to save an ordinary girl and the unlikely twist that brings the two of them together.





Although this is not your traditional superhero story, STRANGE THE DREAMER will still satisfy your heroic cravings. Complete with mystery, magic, and a lovable main character named Lazlo, this is a must-read for any lover of YA fantasy! And if you love it, there is a sequel—MUSE OF NIGHTMARES.





THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY by Trenton Lee Stuart

Let me first express that I think everyone should read this book, no matter how young or old you are. Not all superheroes have magical powers—some just have exceptionally clever minds! Reynie and his new friends Sticky, Kate, and Constance are selected through a series of strange tests to assist the odd Mr. Benedict with his mission to save the world.





THE LAST WISH (The Witcher #0.5) by Andrzej Sapkowski; translated by Danusia Stok

This happens to be my current obsession. This is a book of short stories featuring Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher who fights all sorts of terrifying monsters. The lore created Sapkowski is absolutely fascinating and I can’t get enough of it. Full of great fight scenes (I only recommend this if you don’t mind a bit—or a lot—of gore in your books), Geralt is both a hero and a villain. And now I want a sword too.