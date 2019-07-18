4 Books for Angsty Teens

We all know what it’s like to be an angsty teen. For a lot of us, teenage-hood is the angstiest time of our lives. What I wouldn’t have given to have a fresh book help guide me through my most angst-ridden years, without looking down on me or feeling pedantic. Well, now that I’m older, I can tell you I made it through all right, but that book could still have been pretty useful. So if you’re a teenager, or a pre-teen, or a post-teen with a teenaged friend who could use some advice, here are the best books for angsty teens!

Positively Teen by Nicola Morgan

Author Nicola Morgan is an international expert on teen development and mental health. During her talks to parents of pre-teens, she immediately saw that parents were worried about their children becoming teenagers, assuming it would be a negative experience. The two overriding emotions of fear and pessimism led to a sad outlook on the teenage experience – one that doesn’t have to be true! This breezy and compassionate book offers practical, proven strategies to help teens develop long-term well-being. It includes advice on how to flourish both physically and mentally, from learning how to look after your diet, exercise, and attitude, to learning how to do things you enjoy.

The Teenage Guy’s Survival Guide by Jeremy Daldry

With chapters covering everything from dating, kissing, and shaving, to moods, bullying and drugs, this book offers the down-low on everything guys want to know from someone who feels like a big brother. Tackled with irreverence and true understanding, the issues covered in this book are ones that teenagers face on the daily. And the revised second edition has been updated to address all sexualities, reflect changes in the way kids hang out and party, and tackle all the other problems brought on by a social-media driven world. So if you’ve ever wondered where the best place to break up is, or why a crush can drive you crazy, or even what’s up with bad teenage mustaches, this is the book for you.

The Revolution Handbook by Alice Skinner

This smash-the-patriarchy guided journal is perfect for anyone who wants to stop yelling helplessly at their news feed and start making the world a better place. With dozens of prompts that are both snarky and practical, The Revolution Handbook will encourage you to track the movements you admire and want to join, plan your arguments before you get tongue-tied at the dinner table, make time for self-care, and even more. It’s time to grab a pen and start your revolution!

You Are a Badass® by Jen Sincero

Okay, so this one is technically an adult book, but You Are a Badass is totally applicable to teens looking to improve their lives but don’t want to get busted doing it. In 27 bite-sized chapters, this book serves up hilariously inspiring stories, sage advice, easy exercises, and the occasional swear word to help you create a life you totally love. By the end of this book, you’ll understand why you are the way you are, how to change what you don’t love, how to love what you can’t change, and how to use The Force to kick ass.