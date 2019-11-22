6 Books to Gift Your Friendsgiving Day Host

It’s Thanksgiving in America, which means it’s ALSO Friendsgiving! Friendsgiving is all about celebrating the familial bond we have with our closest friends. If you, like me, have difficulty boiling water, let alone cooking a nice side dish for Friendsgiving dinner, why not bring a book instead as a gift to your host? And wouldn’t you know it, I’ve got a few recommendations for you down below!

Here are some books for you to share with your favorite Friendsgiving day crowd:

Trinkets by Kirsten Smith

You should get this book for your Friendsgiving host that likes a little bit of spunk and humor along with sincere, funny characters. Moe, Tabitha, and Elodie don’t really know each other. They’re all in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group, but they couldn’t be more different. But when Tabitha challenges the girls to a steal-off, they begin to form an unlikely alliance linked by the thrill of stealing and the reasons that spawn it. And suddenly these girls who are supposed to be learning the steps to recovery end up also learning the rules of friendship. After you gift your friend Trinkets, spend even MORE time with them by watching the new Netflix show, inspired by this book!

The A-Z of Wonder Women by Yvonne Lin

I absolutely love the design and art style of The A-Z of Wonder Women, by Yvonne Lin! It also doesn’t hurt that the book itself is full of freaking awesome women that changed the world. Which clearly makes it the perfect gift for all the wonderful women in your life. The A-Z of Wonder Women would look pretty on any shelf, and make any Friendsgiving merrier. I know I’ll be adding personalized dedications for my friends in their copies, because they all deserve to be included in this collection of powerful women. <3

The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages by Trenton Lee Stewart

Did you read the Mysterious Benedict Society series as a kid? My best friends in middle school and I adored this series, and I knew they would be excited when this brand new fourth installment in the series came out! Join Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance for another thrilling adventure as they face new threats and old enemies, not to mention a dramatically preteen Constance. Just like their readers, the Mysterious Benedict Society has grown up a lot, but the hijinks and hilarity have stayed the same. Give The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages to a childhood best friend, and take a walk down memory lane with these beloved characters!

The PLAIN Janes by Cecil Castellucci and Jim Rugg

The PLAIN Janes is a graphic novel all about how we can survive the hell that is high school just with a little help from our friends. Armed with her sketchbook and a mission of resistance, Jane Beckles starts a guerilla art club in her sleepy town to fight back against the fear that dominates her parents’ and neighbors’ lives. Give these stories to a friend that’s passionate and loving—and maybe preorder them the up-coming book that binds up the first two installments, along with a brand new, never-before-seen third story!

Sisters First by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki

One of my favorite things to gift my friends is a beautiful picture book with a message that speaks to both of us! And there’s no better book than Sisters First that will strike a chord with all sisters, whether you’re biological sisters or sisters by choice. This book is so sweet, and it’s absolutely gorgeous—I have a few close sister-like friends that will definitely cry if I give them this book. Which means that I’m definitely getting a few copies for them.

Most Likely by Sarah Watson

Okay, you can’t give this book to your friend THIS Friendsgiving…but I can’t write a blog post about the immeasurable power of friendship and NOT talk about Most Likely! Ava, CJ, Jordan, and Martha are best friends. One of them is destined to become the president of the United States. She just doesn’t know it yet. Their senior year of high school is going to be their most challenging yet—but luckily they’ll have each other’s backs through everything. Heartfelt and empowering, this story is all about how the support of great friends can help young women achieve anything…even a seat in the Oval Office.