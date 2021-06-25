We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Kingdom of the Cursed arrives in...

Kingdom of the Wicked

Kingdom of the Wicked

Kingdom of the Wicked

Buy the Book

Buy Now goodreads
Kingdom of the Cursed

Kingdom of the Cursed

Buy the Book

Buy Now goodreads

About the author

Kerri Maniscalco grew up in a semi-haunted house outside NYC where her fascination with gothic settings began. In her spare time she reads everything she can get her hands on, cooks all kinds of food with her family and friends, and drinks entirely too much tea while discussing life’s finer points with her cats.

 

Her first novel in this series, Stalking Jack the Ripper, debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It incorporates her love of forensic science and unsolved history. Find Kerri online @KerriManiscalco on most platforms or at kerrimaniscalco.com.