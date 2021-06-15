From the land of South Florida
Currently reading • The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Barlett
Best part of my job • Books everywhere. EVERYWHERE.
Favorite place to read • Snuggled up in bed
Favorite music to listen to • Punk/classic rock
Favorite LBYR book • The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
Favorite books • Eragon by Christopher Paolini, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Book I fake-read • I never finished Jubilee by Margaret Walker. I just couldn’t do that last chapter. Don’t tell my 8th grade English teacher, though!
Book that made me a book lover • The Secrets of Droon by Tony Abbott
Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover, all the way.
Bookmark or dog ear? • Bookmark, of course. I am not an animal.
Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink, baby!