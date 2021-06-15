We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Savannah

From the land of South Florida

 

Currently readingThe Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Barlett

Best part of my job • Books everywhere. EVERYWHERE.

Favorite place to read • Snuggled up in bed

Favorite music to listen to • Punk/classic rock

Favorite LBYR bookThe Cruel Prince by Holly Black

Favorite booksEragon by Christopher Paolini, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Book I fake-read • I never finished Jubilee by Margaret Walker. I just couldn’t do that last chapter. Don’t tell my 8th grade English teacher, though!

Book that made me a book loverThe Secrets of Droon by Tony Abbott

Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover, all the way.

Bookmark or dog ear? • Bookmark, of course. I am not an animal.

Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink, baby!

 

Shanese

From the land of New York

 

Currently readingTitan Vol 6: Into the Bleed by Dan Abnett. It’s taking me so long to finish because it’s the last one and I don’t want it to end.

Best part of my job • Working on the all of the wonderful books

Favorite place to read • I have this really comfy chaise lounge chair in my living room right next to the windows that looks out onto the balcony.

Favorite music to listen to • There is so many. I like it all, K-pop, country, R&B, musicals, hip hop, show tunes, I can go on

Favorite LBYR book • Answered above

Favorite books • All of the Percy Jackson book. Big Bad Beast by Shelly Laurentson. Styxx by Sherrilyn Kenyon. Stone Cold Touch by Jennifer L. Armentrout. There are a lot.

Book I fake-read • Dracula. I had to read it in high school, and I was so excited because I was going through my “I only read vampire books” phase. I read maybe the first chapter and faked it for the rest of the time. To this day I still don’t know what happens in it.

Book that made me a book lover • True to the Game by Teri Woods

Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • All. It depends on where I am.

Bookmark or dog ear? • Bookmark! What kind of person do you think I am?

Hot pink or bright blue? • Bright Blue

 

Bill

From the land of Massachusetts

 

Currently readingGiovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

Best part of my job • Having an excuse to be a professional fanboy

Favorite place to read • Big comfy chairs that allow for a full range of absurd sitting options

Favorite music to listen to • Shameless bubble gum dance pop, deep in your feelings R&B, indie pop rock with a strong queer sensibility, show tunes, basically anything that falls under the “crying on the dancefloor” umbrella

Favorite LBYR bookWolfie the Bunny by Ame Dyckman and Zachariah O’Hara

Favorite booksElla Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine, Boy Meets Boy by David Levithan, and The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon (this question is cruel and unusual punishment)

Book I fake-readGreat Expectations by Charles Dickens. Somehow managed to write a full paper about Miss Havisham based on one chapter of the book and what I remembered of Jasper Fforde’s Thursday Next series.

Book that made me a book lover • As cliché as it may be, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It was on a list of recommended summer reads the summer before I started fifth grade. I remember exactly where I was when I started it (parking lot outside the hardware store), and I proceeded to keep a notebook filled with all of the spells.

Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover. I’m too impatient for paperback and have too short of an attention span for ebook.

Bookmark or dog ear? • Dog ear, so I’m fully an animal and/or heathen

Hot pink or bright blue? • Bright blue

 

Mara

From the land of Washington state

 

Currently reading • The Wicked King by Holly Black
Best part of my job • Doing what I love (digital marketing), surrounded by great books and fellow book lovers every day!
Favorite place to read • The giant fluffy beanbag that takes up a good quarter of my bedroom.
Favorite music to listen to • I listen exclusively to Ed Sheeran.
Favorite LBYR book • My 14-year-old self would be very upset if I didn’t say Twilight by Stephenie Meyer.
Favorite books • The entire Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield, The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern, and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkein.
Book I fake-read • I took a postmodern literature class in high school and hated every second of it. One of the books we were assigned was White Noise by Don DeLillo, and I just couldn’t do it.
Book that made me a book lover • My default answer is always Matilda by Roald Dahl because I really related to Matilda’s bookwormy-ness and desire to crush her enemies. But, truthfully, my love affair with books started at a very young age and the real answer is probably Sheep in a Jeep by Nancy E. Shaw.
Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover if it isn’t leaving my home and I want to put it on display, paperback if I want to carry it with me.
Bookmark or dog ear? • I tend to use whatever scraps of paper happen to be laying around as bookmarks. Currently I’m using an envelope from a letter my mom sent me!
Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink!

 

Thandile

From the Land of Boston

 

Currently reading • Little Fires Everywhere and This is My Brain in Love. I tend to read one adult book and one children’s/YA book together for some reason.
Best part of my job • I love interacting with all the different publications and making connections. I’m a huge talker, so I get to meet all different kinds of people whether it be at a pitch meeting with the New York Times or multiple authors at book festivals.
Favorite place to read • In my room, lying on my stomach or my back, I cannot ever read a book for a long time faced forward
Favorite music to listen to • ohhh another hard one, I love anything that makes me want to dance. R&B, pop throwbacks, 80’s and 90’s rap and Bachata.
Favorite LBYR book • Gossip Girl all the way
Favorite books • fiction, fantasy realism, and romantic comedy. I’m a hopeless romantic
Book I fake-read • If I Stay, I don’t like books that make me cry so I skimmed it to avoid that, I still cried!
Book that made me a book lover • The Tale of Emily Windsnap, Madeline, How Night Came from the Sea, I Love my Hair
Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Ohh definitely hardcovers, and I cannot have my dust jackests ruined, they’re little gems!
Bookmark or dog ear? • bookmarks, I have about 15 different colors and styles. I love it when they match the book I’m reading
Hot pink or bright blue? • I will always choose pink, til the day I die J I’m obsessed with it.

 

Jessica

From the land of New Jersey

 

Currently readingAsterios Polyp by David Mazzucchelli
Best part of my job • Designing marketing assets for the most adorable picture books!
Favorite place to read • At the beach
Favorite music to listen to • Post Rock
Favorite LBYR bookMy Teacher is a Monster by Peter Brown
Favorite booksThis One Summer by Mariko Tamaki + Julian Tamaki, The Fault in Our Stars by John Green, The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger
Book I fake-readThe Scarlett Letter by Nathanial Hawthorne. It was part of my summer reading before junior year in high school and couldn’t finish it no matter how many times I’ve tried.
Book that made me a book loverGreen Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss, the first book I can remember
Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover
Bookmark or dog ear? • Whichever is available at the moment.
Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink.

Nisha

From the land of New Jersey

 

Currently reading Persuasion by Jane Austen
Best part of my job • Making swag for authors, seeing them get excited about it, having them share it with their readers, and then watching the readers get excited. There’s nothing like knowing that something you produced made people happy.
Favorite place to read • Anywhere as long as I have my earphones.
Favorite music to listen to • Too many to list.
Favorite LBYR book The Coldest Girl in Coldtown by Holly Black and the upcoming We Contain Multitudes by Sarah Henstra
Favorite books • We work in publishing—how are you even asking me this question?
Book I fake-read • I don’t believe I’ve ever done this. Or I’ve convinced myself that I’ve read it even if I haven’t.
Book that made me a book lover • I can’t pinpoint this down to one book. But I do remember wanting to go to the library to get another chapter book from the Paddington Bear Series when I was a kid.
Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Any and all. Give them all to me!
Bookmark or dog ear? • Bookmark. Dog-earing is for heathens.
Hot pink or bright blue? • Depends on the context. I commit to nothing.

Becky

From the land of New York

 

Currently readingThe Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Bartlett
Best part of my job • Reading books before they pub and designing cool swag to promote these books!
Favorite place to read • Reclining on the couch with my kitty
Favorite music to listen to • When I'm reading, I like to listen to classical music. When I'm designing, it's a much more eclectic mix of world music, gothic rock, and alternative tunes, with a mix of classic rock, too.
Favorite LBYR bookThe Cruel Prince by Holly Black
Favorite books Geek Love by Katherine Dunn, Blindness by José Saramago, Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie
Book I fake-readWuthering Heights by Emily Brontë. I never really read this, just skimmed it. I KNOW, I have to revisit.
Book that made me a book loverCharlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. I borrowed it from my classroom library and read it in one sitting. I was completely mesmerized and at that point had never read something so fast, because I could not put it down. This started my love affair with reading!
Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover for my fave authors and art books, paperbacks for everything else, and ebooks for "trashy" romance novels, so no one sees the covers, lol.
Bookmark or dog ear? • Both!
Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink

