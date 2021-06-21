Introduce Yourself
My name is Thandi and I am the publicity assistant for LBYR. When my head isn’t in a good fiction book, I’m bakery hopping, practicing my nail art, and dancing to any kind of music I can find.
Favorite Book of All Time
That’s a very hard question… But for children’s books it would have to be Madeline by Ludwig Bemelmans and for YA (even harder question) If I Have a Wicked Stepmother, Where’s My Prince by Melissa Kantor.
Favorite LBYR Book
Definitely Gossip Girl by Cecily Von Ziegesar
Unexpected Book that you love
Codename Villanelle, the book that created the Killing Eve Series on BBC. I thought it would be really dark and hard to follow but I couldnt’ put it down and read it in three days!
Book you’ve been meaning to read for a while
This Is My Brain in Love by I. W. Gregorio
A signed book on your shelf
Strega Nona by Tomie Depola
Non-Bookish Item
My label-maker (That might still count as bookish, haha)
A Literary Obsession
Notebooks. I love them! No matter how many I have, I am still drawn to go to the bookstore and scan all the pretty ones!
Book(s) That you think everyone should read
Stamped by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, Little Women by Louise May Alcott, Meade’s Guide to the McGowan Boys by Kate Brian, Struck by Rhonda Stapleton, Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of Nihm by Robert C. O'Brien, If I Have a Wicked Stepmother, Where’s My Prince by Melissa Kantor. Honestly, I could continue this list all day, ha!!
Most Worn-Out (but Well-Loved) Book
My Fair Godmother by Janette Rallison, I let a girl borrow it and she ripped the jacket and I wanted to cry. Needless to say I don’t like letting people borrow books anymore, haha!
Favorite Book Cover
They are always changing, but as of right now it is The Inheritance Games cover (I can’t stop looking at it)