Introduce Yourself
Hi NOVL readers! I’m Sam Gentry, Editor at LBYR. I work with authors and illustrators on everything from picture books to young adult novels. I have a special place in my heart for contemporary fiction, but I also acquire nonfiction! Probably not the nonfiction you’re thinking of though—I’m more interested in pop culture, anything that’s #trending, and lots of humor. I hope that I’ll be able to publish your next favorite book during my time at LBYR!
Favorite Book of All Time
This is actually a hard question for me because I’ve had favorite books at different stages of my life, but I don’t think I’ve had a favorite book of all time (maybe it’s still out there!). As a kid, I loved and ugly cried when I read Bridge to Terabithia and Because of Winn-Dixie. But as I teen, I was more into the epic romances in Sarah Dessen’s novels and the hard-hitting realities of troubled teens in all of Ellen Hopkins’ books. As an adult, I’m still on the lookout for my favorite but I have a feeling it’s out there waiting for me.
Favorite LBYR Book
I’m going to say Why We Broke Up by Daniel Handler. It is poignant and smart, and a bittersweet look at first heartbreak that I couldn’t pull myself away from. And I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was Team Edward. ;)
A Signed Book on Your Shelf
The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner. This was the first submission I read when I started at Crown Books for Young Readers (my first publishing gig!) and then I had the pleasure of seeing it win the William C. Morris Award. It will always have a special place in my heart.
A Literary Obsession
I still buy physical hardcover copies of books (even though I’m probably in debt because of it) and I don’t like letting others borrow them. I think my fear of someone taking it and never giving it back is greater than my need to book talk a novel with a friend. Maybe that makes me selfish, but I’m ok with it. :)
Unexpected Book You Love
I don’t read adult books often, but when I do I read romance. Jojo Moyes, Nicholas Sparks . . . give me something that can make me swoon and ugly cry! Can you tell I’m a hopeless romantic?
Favorite Book Cover
Nina LaCour’s We Are Okay. It’s perfect—the illustrated style, the limited palette, the story it tells—and gives me all the feels.
Non-Book Bookish Item
I consider myself a foodie and love to cook, so my non-bookish item would be anything you can find in a kitchen.