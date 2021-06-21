Introduce Yourself
Hiya, I’m Nisha. I’m the Associate Director of Creative Services. I head up the design team and manufacture all the great swag the marketing teams come up with. I used to make books, but this is so much more fun!
Favorite Book of All Time
Pride and Prejudice. And yes, I know choosing a classic may be a cop-out, but I refuse to pick a favorite, there are just SO many, I can’t be expected to choose! To be fair, I love it so much that rereading it a ton of times just isn’t enough…nope, I’ll read prequels, sequels, retellings, um, pretty much anything to do with P&P (and yes, I’ve read fanfiction—don’t judge me).
Favorite LBYR Book
Hands down, The Coldest Girl in Coldtown by Holly Black. I’m a long-time fan of The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice and refuse to stray from her version of vampire canon...until we published this book.
Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While
Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. Highly recommended by several coworkers—it’s currently sitting on my to-read pile.
A Signed Book on Your Shelf
Not just one, but I have a signed copy of every book Lee Child published after 2004.
Unexpected Book that You Love
World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War by Max Brooks. So much more than just a zombie story (side note: though I enjoyed the movie, it has NOTHING to do with the book).
Book(s) that You Think Everyone Should Read
The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson